FIVE THINGS to watch on local election night

Election Day is coming sooner than many Alabama residents think.
While the nation’s eyes are on November, when all Americans will pick a president, in most of Alabama’s cities it’s the fourth Tuesday in August that local political observers focus on. That’s when most Alabamians pick city council members, mayors and school board members.
Many voters likely care the most about what’s happening in their own neighborhood, but a few broader issues and political races are likely worth watching.
1. Anniston’s mayoral race. Mayor Jack Draper faces four challengers, some of whom come to the race with a demonstrated political following. Candidate Bob Folsom lost to Draper in 2016 only after a runoff. David Reddick is currently the councilman for Ward 2, and could likely draw on Ward 2 and Ward 3 voters who are ready to see Anniston get its first Black mayor. It’s harder to tell whether Anthony Gregory and Tim Brunson have pull with voters — neither has run for office before — but both are known in local media and activism, with followings of their own.
It takes 50 percent of the vote plus one vote to avoid a runoff, and with five in the race, a runoff would seem likely — but it’s not a foregone conclusion. Former Mayor Vaughn Stewart won in 2012 without a runoff in a race with 11 candidates.
2. The rest of the Anniston council. Anniston is the only local city where every council seat is contested — and therefore the only city that could seat an entirely new council after the election. Realistically, it wouldn’t take much turnover to significantly change the dynamic on the council, where 3-2 votes have long been the norm. That 3-2 split falls along racial lines, with Black councilmen Ben Little and David Reddick landing opposite Draper, Councilwoman Millie Harris and Councilman Jay Jenkins, who are white.
With 17 people in the running for 5 seats, there are literally hundreds of possible combinations of council members after Aug. 25. There is also a chance of multiple runoffs, stretching the campaign into October. The Ward 4 race, with only two candidates, is the only election that’s sure to be decided after Tuesday’s vote.
3. A political legacy in Oxford. Incumbent Oxford City Councilman Mike Henderson faces a challenge from 24-year-old William Smith, grandson of late Oxford Mayor Leon Smith, who held the top job in the city for 32 years. Smith hasn’t made the family connection a centerpiece of his campaign — hard to do, anyway, when the surname Smith is so widespread — but the vote could offer some insight on whether Leon Smith still has political coattails.
That said, Henderson has been on the Oxford council for 16 of the last 20 years, so he has plenty of name recognition of his own.
4. The absentees — and the clock. Across the country, there’s a lot of concern now about votes cast by mail, postal delivery and how well the whole system will work in November. Tuesday’s election may offer a glimpse of what November will be like.
Alabama doesn’t typically have mail-in voting, but the state is allowing people to vote absentee if they express concerns about catching COVID-19 at the polls. That could mean Tuesday produces a large number of mailed-in votes.
In letters last month, the U.S. Postal Service warned most states that their deadlines for requesting absentee ballots were “inconsistent with the Postal Service’s delivery standards.” In other words, ballots and ballot requests sent right at or just before the state deadline might not arrive on time.
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill earlier this week said the delivery-time problem “has been an issue for years.” It’s possible that those delivery problems could create a logjam for election officials — particularly if some voters request an absentee ballot, don’t receive it, and head out to vote in person anyway.
That said, it’s not clear that Calhoun County residents are exactly flocking to absentee balloting in the age of COVID-19. The July 14 GOP primary for Senate was conducted under similar absentee rules. According to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, just 352 of the 12,065 people who voted in that race cast an absentee ballot.
5. The forecast. It’s likely a much bigger concern for southern Alabama than it is here, but as of Friday morning, forecasters were predicting that two tropical storms would be active in the Gulf of Mexico by early next week. One could bring winds of tropical storm velocity to southern parts of the state as early as Tuesday morning.
In a statement released Friday afternoon, Gov. Kay Ivey was quoted as saying she is “having discussions and making preparations, should we decide that moving the election or making adjustments is necessary.”