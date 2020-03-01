FIVE THINGS to know about Tuesday’s primary election in Alabama

We’ve heard about the big early votes: Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina. Now it’s Alabama’s turn.
The state’s voters go to the polls Tuesday in what could be one of the biggest political events of the year. Alabama will pick nominees in statewide and congressional races. And the vote is also part of Super Tuesday, the day 14 states make their choice of presidential nominees.
Here’s a quick guide to what to expect, what races are on the ballot in Calhoun County and what local issues voters will be asked to decide on Tuesday.
Turnout could be low. With registration for the March 3 election now closed, Calhoun County registrar Carolyn Henderson last week said there are roughly as many as there were in the last election cycle.
She said that’s a sign turnout will be on the low end, something that’s not unusual in a primary.
“Some people like to wait and see what candidate the party chooses,” she said.
Turnout in primaries during presidential election years in Alabama has typically run between 17 and 30 percent, according to numbers compiled by the Alabama secretary of state’s office. That’s no reflection on voters’ passion about November. Turnout is usually at its highest in general elections in presidential election years.
Democrats have a choice to make. There aren’t a whole lot of contests on the Democratic ballot. In most statewide races, the party put up no candidates, or just one, eliminating the need for a primary.
Still, the Democrats have the biggest show in town: a truly up-for-grabs presidential primary. Early polling showed Biden as the favorite here, but Alabama doesn’t get polled often and the Democratic race is very much still in play. Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg came out in the first- and second-place slots in early primary states, Biden’s campaign is hoping to make a stand with Southern Super Tuesday states like Alabama and other contenders — Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar — still have a shot. Billionaire Mike Bloomberg, who wasn’t on the ballot in early primary states but is advertising heavily on television, is also a wild card in the Alabama race.
Saturday’s vote in South Carolina — where Biden posted an overwhelming win among the Palmetto State voters, thus remaining in the running — could shape Alabama voters’ choices over the next couple of days.
It’s hard to say where local Democrats’ loyalties lie. Earlier this year, local Democratic activists seemed divided between a wide range of would-be nominees.
Republicans will pick a Senate nominee — or they’ll narrow the field. There are seven names on the Republican ballot for Senate, but most of the talk is about three frontrunners: former attorney general Jeff Sessions, current U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne and former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville.
If Alabama Democrats have an ideological choice to make — between billionaires, populists and moderates — Republicans may have the opposite problem. In television ads, all three frontrunners have pitched themselves as Trump loyalists, ideologically in sync with the president. In visits to Anniston, each man has made the pitch that he’s the best person to implement the Trump agenda.
There’s a good chance no one will come out with a majority of the vote Tuesday, so the top two vote-getters could go into a runoff March 31.
Some rural voters will decide on Sunday drinking. Voters in Calhoun County but outside city limits will weigh in on whether it should be legal to sell alcohol in rural Calhoun County on Sundays. The county was entirely Sunday-dry just a decade ago. Most of the county’s cities have since legalized Sunday sales.
Everyone will decide on the elected school board. Alabama elects its state school board, but interest in those elections is sometimes sparse. An amendment on the ballot March 3 would eliminate the elected school board and replace it with a body appointed by the governor and approved by the Senate. Advocates for the change, including State Senate President Pro Tempore Del Marsh, R-Anniston, argue that neighboring states, with higher overall academic scores, tend to have appointed boards. Critics of the amendment, including some local school board members, have argued that the change would simply make state government less democratic.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. If you don’t know your polling place, you can look it up at https://myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/VoterView/Home.do.