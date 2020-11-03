Election updates: Biden takes a slim lead over Trump in key battleground state of Michigan

With results from several states still unavailable, both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden said just before midnight Tuesday that they were on track for victory.
"We believe we're on track to win this election," Biden says from Wilmington, Delaware, to an audience of his supporters. Trump, meanwhile, tweeted "We are up BIG" while accusing his opponents of attempting to "steal" the election. Trump will make a statement later, he wrote.
[9:30 p.m. update]
The Associated Press called victories for Tommy Tuberville and Mike Rogers in races for the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, respectively, late Tuesday night.
The elections were called with about 60 percent of Alabama's precincts reporting. At the time victory was called, Tuberville had about 61 percent of the vote and Rogers had about 70 percent.
Local results showed heavy support for both Republican candidates with 31 of Calhoun County's 46 precincts counted. Tuberville had about 65 percent of the vote at about 9:30 p.m. that night, and Rogers had about 70 percent of the county's vote.
An amendment on the ballot that would allow bingo games in city limits within Calhoun County seemed to have popular support, with about 75 percent of voters approving with 15 precincts remaining.
Watch this page for local results and election outcomes from state, senate and presidential elections as they become available.
Minute-by-minute updates:
6:20 p.m. — Polls in Kentucky and Vermont have closed. Trump took Kentucky and Biden won in Vermont. Trump leads in electoral votes, eight to three.
6:33 p.m. — Trump is projected to win West Virginia, another 5 electoral votes. The two candidates remain nearly neck-and-neck in Florida with 66 percent of the vote counted, Biden at 50.4 percent and Trump at 48.7 percent.
6:38 p.m. — The New York Times calls Virginia for Biden, another 13 electoral votes. The outlet puts Biden at 16 electoral votes and Trump at 13.
6:51 p.m. — Trump and Biden remain neck and neck with 80 percent of Florida counted. Polls close in Calhoun County in just a few minutes.
7:00 p.m. — Polls have closed in Calhoun County. Trump wins South Carolina, according to A.P., another nine electoral votes. Trump has 22 electoral votes and Biden 16, according to the Times.
7:01 p.m. — With no votes counted, the New York Times has called Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and Oklahoma in Trump's favor, while Biden is predicted to take Illinois, New Jersey, Maryland, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The outlet reports 55 electoral votes for Trump and 85 for Biden after those changes. Votes have yet to be counted in those states.
7:09 p.m. — Trump and Biden remain in a deadlock in Florida with 86 percent of the vote counted. Trump has 49.8 percent to Biden's 49.1.
7:30 p.m. — Florida counts have stalled out for the last 20 minutes in the presidential race. Calhoun County results have yet to arrive. With just five Alabama counties tallied, Doug Jones holds a lead over Tommy Tuberville for the Senate with 58.4 percent of the vote, Tuberville at 41.6 percent, according to the A.P.
7:36 p.m. — Trump takes Arkansas and another 6 electoral votes.
7:49 p.m. — With 62 percent of the vote counted, Biden is ahead in Texas by about 190,000 votes.
7:53 p.m. — First results from the Rogers and Winfrey race are in; Winfrey leads with 53.9 percent over Rogers 46.1 percent with 2 percent reporting, about 5,400 votes.
8:05 p.m. — New Mexico and New York called for Biden by the A.P., while Indiana, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Arkansas and Louisiana are called for Trump. Electoral college totals 119 for Biden and 93 for Trump.
8:13 p.m. — With 7 percent of precincts reporting, Rogers has pulled ahead to 56.8 percent of Alabama's votes for the House of Representatives. Winfrey trails with 42.6 percent of votes counted so far.
8:15 p.m. — Tuberville leads over Jones with 7 percent of Alabama precincts reporting. Tuberville has 56.4 percent of the vote, Jones with 43.6 percent.
8:24 p.m. — With 37 percent of the Georgia vote reported, Trump has a strong lead with 57.3 percent to Biden's 41.7 percent. In Ohio Biden leads with 51.1 percent of the vote to Trump's 47.6 percent. Ohio has 18 electoral votes up for grabs; 59 percent of precincts have reported so far.
8:27 p.m. — Florida results still stalled out, now at 93 percent. Trump is ahead of Biden by 3 points at 51 percent in the swing state. A tweet from an Orlando news outlet said that Osceola County lost internet service and will have to drive the votes to be counted, delaying the results further.
BREAKING - Internet is down at the Osceola County Supervisor of Elections office. Precincts cannot upload Election Day results. Machine results are being manually driven to the SOE. Results expected to be delayed several hours #News6— Mike DeForest (@DeForestNews6) November 4, 2020
8:32 p.m. — Biden takes Washington D.C.
8:37 p.m. — Calhoun County results are arriving, with 12 precincts of 46 counted. The bingo amendment has been approved by about 75 percent of voters so far. All local elections had unopposed candidates, making victory for Republicans Tim Hodges in the Revenue Commission and Circuit Judge Peggy Lacher almost assured. Biden is in the lead in Calhoun County with 55 percent of the vote.
8:41 p.m. — Colorado goes to Biden, another nine electoral votes, bringing his total to 131. Trump remains at 92.
8:51 p.m. — Rogers leads with 69.5 percent of the vote against Winfrey, with 44 percent of precincts in Alabama reporting. Tuberville has 59.1 percent of the vote against Jones.
8:55 p.m. — With half of Calhoun County's precincts counted, Trump is ahead with 58.41 percent of the vote. The bingo amendment still has 75 percent of the vote in favor, about 14,000 to 4,660. Tuberville leads over Jones in the local Senate vote with about 58.5 percent, and Rogers leads with about 63 percent of the House vote over Winfrey.
9:03 p.m. — Trump takes Kansas, the A.P. reports.
9:09 p.m. — The A.P. has called the House election for Rogers.
9:10 p.m. — Trump maintains his lead in Calhoun County with 31 or 46 precincts reporting, with about 67 percent of the vote. The bingo amendment is still at about a 75 percent approval rate with voters.
9:13 p.m. — The A.P. has called the Senate race for Tuberville with 61.7 percent of the vote and 41 percent of the state reporting.
9:30 p.m. — Trump leads in Texas with 51 percent of the vote and 79 percent of the state reporting. Trump's lead in Georgia is more pronounced, with about 55 percent of the vote in his favor and about 55 percent of votes tallied so far. North Carolina has both candidates at about 49 percent, though Trump maintains a slight lead; the state has counted 89 percent of its total votes, according to the New York Times. Arizona, with 75 percent of its votes counted, favors Biden with 53.7 percent of the vote.
9:33 p.m. — Trump has won Missouri, according to the A.P.
10:03 p.m. — Biden has taken California, Oregon and Washington State. Trump has taken Idaho. Electoral vote totals are at 205 for Biden and 112 for Trump, according to The New York Times, with 221 remaining and a total of 270 votes required to win. Trump leads the popular vote with 44.8 million votes to Biden's 41.3 million, according to The Times.
10:10 p.m. — Trump wins Utah, bringing his electoral total up to 118.
11:14 p.m. — Trump wins Ohio, according to the A.P., bringing his electoral votes up to 136. Biden is at 213 after winning Hawaii. Large swing states still remain uncalled, including Texas, with 89 percent of the vote counted and Trump in the lead by about 600,000 votes, and Florida, where Trump leads by about 380,000 and only 6 percent of the vote remains to be counted.
11:19 p.m. — A.P. reports the Atlanta count won't be finished tonight due to a delay caused by a water leak in Fulton County.
11:22 p.m. — Trump wins Montana, another three electoral votes.
11:26 p.m. — Trump wins Iowa, another six electoral votes, bringing his total to 145. Biden remains at 213.
11:29 p.m. — With 45 of 46 precincts counted, Calhoun County totaled 34,964 votes for Trump, 15,118 votes for Biden and 548 for independent Jo Jorgensen. There were 113 write-in votes. About 75 percent of votes in the bingo amendment were in favor.
11:40 p.m. — The A.P. has called the Florida race in Trump's favor, giving him another 29 electoral votes and bringing his total to 174. Biden remains at 213.
11:51 p.m. — "We believe we're on track to win this election," Biden says from Wilmington, Delaware, to an audience of his supporters. Trump, meanwhile, tweeted "We are up BIG" while accusing his opponents of attempting to "steal" the election. Trump will make a statement later, he added.
WEDNESDAY, 12:04 a.m. — Biden wins Minnesota, bringing his electoral vote total up by 10 to 223.
12:24 a.m. — Texas is called in Trump's favor with 52.3 percent of the vote and 93 percent reporting. His electoral votes have reached 212, just 11 fewer than Biden's 223.
12:41 a.m. — Biden earns another electoral vote from a Nebraska district, though Trump controls the other four votes from that state.
1:16 a.m. — Biden has taken a single electoral vote in Maine, another state with mixed allocation, bringing him to 225 electoral votes by the A.P. count.
1:52 a.m. — Trump spoke to supporters at the White House in a live broadcast, breaking down the current progress his campaign has made. "We had such a big night," he said in the broadcast. The remaining states to be called are Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Maine, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. In North Carolina, 95 percent of the ballots have been tallied with Trump leading Biden by about 80,000. Alaska has the lowest reporting so far at 31 percent, with Trump at 60.5 percent of the vote so far.
2:08 a.m. — Biden wins Maine, putting him at 227 electoral votes. Trump remains at 213.
8 a.m. -- Wisconsin remains a toss-up, with Biden amassing a lead of 20,000 votes by early morning.
Noon -- In Michigan, Biden captured a slim lead of approximately 10,000 votes. "Michigan and Wisconsin officials expressed confidence that most of their count would be completed Wednesday, but in other states, including the key battleground of Pennsylvania, the tallying could stretch on for days," reported the Los Angeles Times.