Eight Anniston candidates shift focus to runoff elections in October

Ciara Smith believes it’s time for a new generation of Annistonians to get involved in Anniston politics.
Ben Little says voters want him to finish his work to bring a David Satcher museum and a downtown hotel to the city, among other projects.
Angela Fears says that under current leadership, nothing much has changed where Anniston’s biggest problems are concerned.
Jay Jenkins says the city is seeing new development, and he says it takes experience to bring progress to the city.
There are as many views of what’s at stake in Anniston city elections as there are candidates for office. But after Tuesday, there aren’t as many candidates.
City elections this week winnowed down the field of potential City Council members from 17 to eight. Councilwoman Millie Harris won re-election Tuesday, but each of the four other council seats — which include the at-large seat held by the mayor — are headed into runoff elections on Oct. 6.
A gaggle of voices has given way to a handful of arguments, and the political chess became less four-dimensional.
The day after the vote, The Anniston Star asked the runoff candidates what the election is about, now that each race is down to two.
Anniston Mayor
“You have this guy from west Anniston who doesn’t have a lot of money, but has a lot of integrity,” said David Reddick, referring to himself. “And he’s up against one of the city’s elites.”
Reddick is currently the city councilman for Ward 2, but he’s in the running for mayor against incumbent Jack Draper. If elected, he would be the city’s first Black mayor, but he doesn’t often bring that up. Reddick is more comfortable talking about “fairness to all four wards.”
“People want the same services that they get on the top of the hill to be available on the bottom of the valley,” he said. On the campaign trail, he focused on “roads and grass,” saying he would like to form an extra maintenance crew to pick up the pace of road repair and right-of-way trimming in neglected areas.
Draper, in the early weeks of the election, often noted the drop in the city’s crime rate, which fell about 60 percent over the last council term, according to police. A large part of that drop was the U.S. Department of Justice’s pilot program that brought in federal agents and prosecutors to find offenders they believe to be connected to multiple crimes. For Draper, the project is a sign of what the city can accomplish when it partners with other local governments.
“It’s between me and David, and I think voters just have to ask themselves who’s better positioned to unite the city, who’s better positioned to move the city forward,” Draper said. “I believe that with my history and my voting record, I've proved I can move us forward."
Draper, a white lawyer who was born on the west side, raised in Anniston and Montgomery, and now lives in Ward 4, said he doesn't think of himself as an elite -- but he said there is a racial divide in the city that is obvious from the Tuesday vote.
"I've got to do a better job of communicating to all the residents of the city what I've voted for and what I believe," he said.
Reddick won many of the western Anniston polling places on Tuesday night, well ahead of other candidates. Still, turnout in those boxes was low, and Draper typically came in third out of five candidates at those same polling places.
Draper, meanwhile, had more lopsided victories in east side boxes with high turnout. At the end of the night, Draper had 1,443 votes to Reddick's 1,061.
Reddick believes he can peel east-side voters away from Draper. The lack of a majority on Tuesday, he said, is a sign people want someone new, but he acknowledged that higher turnout in the wards he won would also help.
"The hardest part of getting marginalized people to vote is getting them to understand that when you go vote, you're not marginalized," he said. "In the voting booth, you've got as much power as Donald Trump."
Anniston City Council Ward 3
In what may have been Tuesday's biggest surprise, 21-year-old first-time candidate Ciara Smith forced longtime Ward 3 City Councilman Ben Little into a runoff — and got more votes than Little at both of Ward 3’s polling places.
"People want a fresh perspective," Smith said. "I think that we have been stagnant as a city for far too long."
Smith on Wednesday said she would like to see the city do more for education, and she said "fussing and fighting" remains one of the biggest barriers to progress.
Little, a councilman for 16 of the past 20 years, is one of the city's most-enduring and most-talked-about politicians -- largely because of a sometimes confrontational style in council meetings. That style has earned him loyal voters who likely see him as a fighter, as well as opponents who see him as a source of much of the council's discord.
Little said he has no plans to change. If he did, he said, people would take it as an admission that his style was wrong in the first place.
"I will continue to talk about economic development and what we have on the drawing board," he said.
Little has pushed for the creation of a museum and health institute to honor Anniston native and former U.S. Surgeon General David Satcher. The plan has won Satcher's blessing and the support of the council, but to date it's largely unfunded.
Little said he wants another term to work on that, as well as the hotel that developers are planning to build in downtown Anniston and a number of other projects.
Mathematically, Smith would seem to be at an advantage in the October race. She won roughly 47 percent of the vote on Tuesday, while the third-place finisher, former Ward 3 Councilman Seyram Selase, picked up 16 percent. Selase and Little were rivals in the 2016 election, and Little would likely face a steep challenge winning the votes of Selase supporters.
Anniston City Council Ward 1
"Nothing has changed in the city," said Angela Fears, a candidate for the Ward 1 council seat. "Let's get our children educated. Let's bring in industry."
Fears was one of two Ward 1 residents who challenged Ward 1 City Councilman Jay Jenkins in Tuesday's election, and she landed a runoff slot against the incumbent with about 35 percent of the vote.
Fears said Ward 1 voters should seek change because none of the city's biggest problems has turned around under the current council, including declining population and struggles with education.
"We don't want Anniston to become a ghost town," she said.
Jenkins said there is in fact progress. The city, he noted, expects to soon see a residential development in Golden Springs, the first new housing Anniston has seen in some time. He said the city is working to bring the Ladiga Trail to completion and to get a hotel developed in downtown.
"It comes down to experience versus change, I guess," he said. "The voters need to decide: Do they want somebody that has worked hard to develop relationships with different entities, utilities, businesses, municipalities and the County Commission — or do they want change in that seat?"
Jenkins is quick to note that with a few dozen additional votes, he could have avoided a runoff. That is so, he said, because turnout in both Ward 1 polling places was low. A small boost in turnout for either side could have a big impact in October.
"I've got to find a way to get them to the polls," he said. "Or I'll lose."
Anniston City Council Ward 2
“The issue that’s at stake is the city moving forward,” said Dann Douglas Huguley, a candidate for the Ward 2 seat.
“Accountability, that’s what it’s about,” said Demetric Roberts, who is also in the runoff for the Ward 2 seat.
Both men talk about a need for change on the council, but neither has an incumbent opponent to argue against. The Ward 2 seat is now held by David Reddick; if Reddick loses the mayor race, he’ll be off the council entirely.
Roberts and Huguley still talk like candidates in the early stage of campaigning, preferring to speak about their own plans rather than commenting on their opponent. Both speak warmly of each other and of Brenton Tolson, who was eliminated from the Ward 2 race in the Tuesday vote.
Huguley, a building contractor, said he is concerned about the housing situation in the city. People are losing value on their homes because of long-standing industrial contamination in the city, he said. Some inhabited homes are falling apart, he said, and the city should find grant money to help the residents.
“People don’t have the love and the concern for other people that they should have,” he said.
Roberts said he is concerned about the state of small business in the city and in Ward 2, and he wants the city to do more to encourage small business growth.
“Once upon a time, the economics on 15th Street rivaled what you had on Noble and Quintard,” he said. “Anniston was built on small business, but the big box stores closed everything out.”
With 45 percent of the vote on Tuesday, Roberts came close to a win without a runoff, but the competition between Huguley and Roberts in October could be tight. At one box, Wiggins Community Center, only one vote separated the two, 132 votes for Roberts to 131 for Huguley.
Roberts and Huguley are both in their first run for office. Roberts said he learned something about the stress of Election Day on Tuesday.
“I used to always say I’m not a politician,” he said. “Now I feel like I’ve been a politician for a long time."