Early poll: DeSantis beating Trump among Alabama Republicans

MONTGOMERY — A recent poll of Alabama Republican Primary voters shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leading former President Donald Trump by almost 20 points in a hypothetical matchup for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024.

A full 50 percent of those surveyed said they would either definitely or probably vote for DeSantis, while just 31 percent said they would definitely or probably vote for Trump. Among those who remain undecided, 3 percent lean toward DeSantis, 4 percent lean toward Trump and 9 percent are firmly unsure.