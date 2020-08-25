Draper, Reddick in runoff for Anniston mayor

Anniston Mayor Jack Draper will face challenger David Reddick in a runoff election Oct. 6, following an election in which no one in a field of five candidates collected a majority of the vote.
Draper had 1,443 votes after polls closed Tuesday, while Reddick had 1,061, according to preliminary totals released by the city.
“The people have spoken,” Reddick said.
“I feel good and I look forward to a spirited campaign,” said Draper, who won election to his first term in a runoff in 2016.
Tuesday marks the end of the road for Bob Folsom, Tim Brunson and Anthony Gregory. Folsom, a retired banker who made it to the runoff in 2016, picked up only 189 votes. Brunson, a retired soldier and local activist, got 431. Gregory, a newcomer to politics, came in third with 565.
City officials were quick to note that provisional ballots — votes that were contested when they were cast — have yet to be counted.
The Tuesday vote set the stage for a tense few weeks on the Anniston City Council, where Reddick now occupies the Ward 2 seat and Draper, as mayor, also holds a council vote. Among other things, the council is expected to vote on a 2021 city budget before the beginning of October.
Reddick campaigned on “roads and grass,” saying the city’s residents want to see more teams of maintenance workers fixing streets and maintaining city-owned rights-of-way. He was less vocal about another potential appeal to voters: the fact that he would be the first Black mayor of the majority-Black city if elected.
Asked on Tuesday how he planned to attract voters who cast ballots for Brunson, Folsom and Gregory, Reddick said the results showed that voters are dissatisfied with the mayor.
“These people said they’re ready for anybody but Jack,” he said.
Draper, on the campaign trail, focused on the city’s progress on crime. Anniston’s crime rate over the past decade has typically been among the highest in the state.
Under a federal pilot program that allows the city to work with federal prosecutors to catch repeat offenders, city officials say Anniston has seen its crime rate drop by 60 percent.
“It’s all about continuing the progress that we’ve made,” Draper said, when asked about his strategy going into the runoff. “I’ve proven that I’m capable and I’ve done my job in an honorable way.”
In Anniston, the mayor holds one of five voting seats on the City Council. Three of the other four seats also appeared headed toward a runoff.
Councilwoman Millie Harris, who represents Ward 4, won re-election in a two-person race over challenger Daniel Hughes.