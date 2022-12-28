 Skip to main content
Dozens of 2022 candidates referred to AG over missing, late campaign finance reports

When John Nimmer, the Republican candidate for state senator in District 23, was asked why he didn’t file his campaign finance reports during the election cycle, his answer was simple:

“I thought I didn’t meet the threshold (to file) … I had next to no money,,” he told Alabama Daily News this month.