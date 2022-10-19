District 40’s Pam Howard focusing on local issues

Jacksonville resident Pam Howard, 64, said the feedback from voters has been positive because she is sticking to the issues when she meets with them.
Howard is the Democratic candidate for Alabama’s House of Representatives District 40, which runs along the eastern edge of Calhoun County and takes in all of Cleburne County.
“I ran in 2018,” Howard said. “It is a different field now. People are not asking about parties but issues. I was expecting a more partisan response but am not finding that.”
Howard, a business owner since 1999, has lived in Calhoun County since 1996 and has been a community activist as well as a civic volunteer. Currently, she is on the executive board of 2nd Chance and is a member of Alabama Arise. She is married to Jeff, has three children and five grandchildren. Howard has been speaking to educators, senior citizens and any group that will invite her. She and her team of volunteers are canvassing the area, knocking on doors and making phone calls.
Howard is happy that the feedback has been positive, and she feels that people are not as concerned about party divisiveness as much as they are about certain issues.
The three issues she’s found that voters want to discuss are inflation and fair spending of Alabama’s tax dollars and education. Also, she has spoken to voters about the need for Medicaid expansion.
Regarding inflation, Howard said she has told voters there is only so much local governments can do to rein in high prices. However, she thinks state legislators and Gov. Kay Ivey should help more, especially by getting rid of the grocery tax and by suspending the gas tax during this time of recent problems in that industry.
“The grocery tax is not huge, but it is a savings of $200 to $300 per year,” she said. “If we suspend the gasoline tax, those in rural communities, such as the voters in District 40, are especially hit hard. We must drive further than those in more urban communities.”
Regarding fair tax spending, Howard wants more dollars spent on economic development in areas of Alabama other than the northern and southern areas, which she said are getting more than their fair share of taxpayers’ dollars.
“We haven’t seen strong development here since the Fort McClellan base closed,” she said. “I want those tax dollars back, and for our legislators to advocate for more funds especially for digital infrastructure and first responders. Gov. Ivey chose to allocate $22.5 million for digital infrastructure. Not one penny is coming to Calhoun or Cleburne Counties because our current legislators did not apply to bring those funds back home.”
Howard wants to see Gov. Kay Ivey and the legislators obtain Medicaid expansion for the state because too many rural hospitals have closed and too many Alabamians have no insurance.
“If we don't expand Medicaid, we are losing more,” she said. “Our regional hospitals are overcrowded. It is proven that expansion would create 20,000 to 30,000 full-time jobs and save the state $250 to $300 million, according to the PARCA report. People are responding strongly to my message.”
Howard said one of her desires is to see enough economic development in Alabama so her grandchildren will choose to live here.
“I love this place,” she said, “and I don’t want to live anywhere else.”