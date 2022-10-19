 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

District 40’s Pam Howard focusing on local issues

Pam Howard

Pam Howard

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

Jacksonville resident Pam Howard, 64, said the feedback from voters has been positive because she is sticking to the issues when she meets with them. 

Howard is the Democratic candidate for Alabama’s House of Representatives District 40, which runs along the eastern edge of Calhoun County and takes in all of Cleburne County.