Despite protests, police reform not at forefront in Anniston elections

When Lesa Lace stood in front of a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters in Zinn Park in early June, she urged protesters to vote — and to get involved at the city level, where many of the decisions about law enforcement are made.
Three months later, she's no longer quite as sure that city politics is the best place to make a change.
“I do feel that a lot of the people who are running are saying what they think the popular thing is to say," said Lace, an Oxford resident who was a prominent figure in protests in various Calhoun County cities this summer.
The nationwide wave of protests against police brutality were top of mind for many Americans this summer, bringing crowds out of pandemic-imposed isolation even in small towns that rarely see a civil rights march. In Alabama, that summer of discontent coincided with city-level elections, which for much of the state occur in August of every presidential election year.
But while policing is very much a city matter, it didn't appear front-and-center in most local political races. In candidate debates, few brought the issue up without being asked.
Incumbent Mayor Jack Draper proposed removal of a Confederate statue from Quintard Avenue — but his re-election pitch has focused primarily on the 60 percent reduction in crime that city officials say Anniston saw in the past two years.
His opponent David Reddick, a sitting city councilman and former director of the local NAACP, has a long history of bringing up police issues in council meetings. But he campaigned for mayor on "roads and grass," promising better maintenance of pocked streets and overgrown medians.
“In the city of Anniston, a lot of Anniston voters are older voters,” Reddick said. “They already know the kind of energy and work I'm putting into the police department.”
Reddick said police reform is very much a live issue, particularly for Black voters. But people who vote religiously, he said, are generally over 55 and aware of his positions. Asked if younger people involved in the summer protests were also becoming voters, Reddick said he hoped they would.
Draper said he believes the city has made progress in recent years on the very issues police critics are concerned about. He said the city’s police force became more diverse under former Chief Shane Denham, who retired this year, and that the force’s accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies shows that the agency is becoming more professional.
Anniston’s crime rate was once among the highest in the state, but it has dropped in the last year, something police attribute to a pilot program in which local police agencies work with the U.S. Department of Justice to prosecute “alpha” criminals connected to a large number of crimes.
“I think Anniston has been in the process, for a long time, of making its police department better,” Draper said.
Draper and Reddick will face each other in an Oct. 6 runoff election.
Erica Tolson didn't make it to a runoff. A resident of Anniston's Ward 1, she marched in some of the same events as Lesa Lace and later ran for the Ward 1 council seat, promising to call for an FBI probe into all city departments, including the police. She came in third in the Ward 1 race, with 184 votes.
"I think a lot of people are afraid for the FBI to come in and investigate people," Tolson said.
Tolson said she worked hard to get people from the summer protests registered to vote and involved in politics, although she wasn't sure how much that effort affected her numbers at the polls.
David Hughes, a political scientist and pollster at Auburn University at Montgomery, said it's often tough to predict which issues will matter to voters in a city election.
“City elections are idiosyncratic because the turnout can be quite low,” he said. Even so, he said, protests tend to polarize voters and are exciting primarily to a younger population, who may not always vote at the city level.
Lace, the activist, said she believes the pressures of getting elected — or hanging on to a job in office — pushed the police issue out of the forefront.
“Politicians are human,” she said. “Politicians are surviving in this world just like people who are working at McDonald's.”
Tolson, the former candidate, said she intends to keep coming to City Council meetings — where she was often a speaker before the pandemic shut down public comment time — with a plan to keep the issue of police brutality on people's minds.
“There needs to be a better way to make sure the people coming on the force are screened,” she said, speaking of Anniston’s police.
She cited the 2015 firing of an Anniston police officer who for years had been a member of the League of the South, a secessionist group.
Anniston Police Chief Nick Bowles, when he was appointed to the position earlier this summer, called for critics of the police to apply for jobs on the force. Anniston is a majority-Black city, but Bowles said only about 20 percent of police officers are people of color.
“Community policing is not just coming in for 30 minutes and playing basketball with kids at Norwood,” he said. “Historically, policing has been done by people with ties to the community.”
Lace, asked about the idea of protesters joining the force, said it wasn't a bad idea.
“I'm going to take my time forming an opinion of this man,” she said of Bowles. “We do need more people of color on the force.”
Bowles said he is not aware of any police critic who had taken him up on the offer. In fact, recruitment of new officers is slow, he said. At the last test for new officers, he said, seven people showed up.
“When I took the test,” he said, “there were 60 to 70 people in the room.”