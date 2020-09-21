Democrats mourn, worry at Anniston vigil for Ginsburg

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
For a limited time, for NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY a new monthly subscription is just $.99 cents for the first 30 days. or a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials!
After the firstmonth or first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $7.99 per month or $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service*
Lilly Ledbetter speaks to a group of local Democrats gather on the steps of the federal courthouse in Anniston for a candle light vigil for US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Lilly Ledbetter speaks to a group of local Democrats gather on the steps of the federal courthouse in Anniston for a candle light vigil for US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Lilly Ledbetter speaks to a group of local Democrats that gathered on the steps of the federal courthouse in Anniston for a candle light vigil for US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Sheila Gilbert introduces Lilly Ledbetter to speak to a group of local Democrats that gathered on the steps of the federal courthouse in Anniston for a candle light vigil for US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Sheila Gilbert speaks to local Democrats that gathered on the steps of the federal courthouse in Anniston for a candle light vigil for US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Local Democrats gather on the steps of the federal courthouse in Anniston for a candle light vigil for US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Local Democrats gather on the steps of the federal courthouse in Anniston for a candle light vigil for US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Local Democrats gather on the steps of the federal courthouse in Anniston for a candle light vigil for US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Local Democrats gather on the steps of the federal courthouse in Anniston for a candle light vigil for US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Local Democrats gather on the steps of the federal courthouse in Anniston for a candle light vigil for US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Local Democrats gather on the steps of the federal courthouse in Anniston for a candle light vigil for US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Lilly Ledbetter speaks to a group of local Democrats gather on the steps of the federal courthouse in Anniston for a candle light vigil for US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Lilly Ledbetter speaks to a group of local Democrats gather on the steps of the federal courthouse in Anniston for a candle light vigil for US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Lilly Ledbetter speaks to a group of local Democrats that gathered on the steps of the federal courthouse in Anniston for a candle light vigil for US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Sheila Gilbert introduces Lilly Ledbetter to speak to a group of local Democrats that gathered on the steps of the federal courthouse in Anniston for a candle light vigil for US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Local Democrats gather on the steps of the federal courthouse in Anniston for a candle light vigil for US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Sheila Gilbert speaks to local Democrats that gathered on the steps of the federal courthouse in Anniston for a candle light vigil for US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Local Democrats gather on the steps of the federal courthouse in Anniston for a candle light vigil for US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Local Democrats gather on the steps of the federal courthouse in Anniston for a candle light vigil for US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Local Democrats gather on the steps of the federal courthouse in Anniston for a candle light vigil for US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Local Democrats gather on the steps of the federal courthouse in Anniston for a candle light vigil for US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Local Democrats gather on the steps of the federal courthouse in Anniston for a candle light vigil for US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Local Democrats gather on the steps of the federal courthouse in Anniston for a candle light vigil for US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Local Democrats gather on the steps of the federal courthouse in Anniston for a candle light vigil for US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Local Democrats gather on the steps of the federal courthouse in Anniston for a candle light vigil for US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Jacksonville resident Lilly Ledbetter sees the same problem with all the candidates President Donald Trump has suggested to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: They’re all too young.
“I do not believe we should have anyone appointed in that office that’s under 55,” said, Ledbetter, one of the most famous plaintiffs to come before the court during Ginsburg’s term. “You need a lot of experience.”
Ledbetter and about 40 other local residents came together Monday night on the steps of the federal courthouse in Anniston to hold a vigil in honor of Ginsburg, whose death Friday dismayed activists and jurists and may have put the entire republic in a bind. Local Democratic leaders organized the event.
At 87, Ginsburg was the leader of the liberal wing of the court and was well known for her dissents in key cases — including Ledbetter’s.
Ledbetter, a former Goodyear worker, sued the company for equal pay after discovering that male employees in similar positions at the company made more money. The justices rejected Ledbetter's claim in 2007, saying a 180-day statute of limitations had run out on her case.
Ginsburg argued that the time limit was too restrictive, noting that employers often keep wages confidential, keeping workers from finding out about wage discrimination in a timely fashion.
Ledbetter said Ginsburg’s dissent, which the judge read aloud in court, lit the fire under Congress to pass what became the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, a bill that made it easier for plaintiffs to bring claims of unequal pay.
Ginsburg also wrote the dissent in Shelby v. Holder, an Alabama case in which the Supreme Court threw out part of the Voting Rights Act, allowing formerly segregated states to make changes to election policy without pre-approval by the Justice Department.
For both parties, though, the stakes now are much higher even than equal pay and voting rights. A conservative judge appointed in Ginsburg's place could pave the way to the court gutting or overturning Roe v. Wade, the decision legalizing abortion, among other significant rulings of the past quarter century.
President Donald Trump has said he will announce a new appointee this week, and GOP leaders in the Senate have said they will move toward a quick confirmation of Trump's nominee.
The Republican-run Senate in 2016 declined to hold hearings on then-President Barack Obama's last Supreme Court appointee, Merrick Garland, with Senate leaders arguing that the appointment should wait until after the presidential election.
In a Facebook livestream with Ledbetter Monday morning, U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Birmingham, called the move toward confirmation "the height of hypocrisy" on the part of Senate Republicans.
"I am worried that it will damage irreparably the institutions of our government," Jones said. He said Congress is an independent branch with a duty to "advise and consent" on presidential appointments, and he described the idea of a quick confirmation as a "rubber stamp" approach.
Attempts to reach Jones's Republican election opponent, former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville, were unsuccessful Monday. Tuberville in an interview with a Mobile radio station Monday said he was "excited" about the possibility of the confirmation of a new justice.
"Listen, we elected Donald Trump and a Senate to get this done when they first got in," Tuberville said.
Later on Monday, Tuberville’s campaign released a statement supporting a confirmation vote soon.
“The next Supreme Court justice could open the door to finally overturning Roe v. Wade, protecting your gun rights and firmly securing the religious freedoms guaranteed to us by the First Amendment,” Tuberville was quoted as saying in the statement.
Some Democrats have proposed court-packing -- changing law to add seats to the court -- as an option they would consider to offset a new Trump appointee. Jones, the sitting Democratic senator, said Monday that the court has had nine members since the 1860s and he opposed a change to that.
"I am against retaliatory measures," he said.
It is unclear what other actions Democrats are considering to block or slow a nomination.
“What I know is that they’d better slow down,” said Ledbetter, the Jacksonville activist. Ledbetter said Trump’s current list of candidates, the youngest of whom is 38, all have too little life experience to sit on the highest court.
Ledbetter and others at the Monday vigil kept the focus mostly on Ginsburg, not on the battle for a replacement. They said a kaddish for the justice, who was Jewish.
Ledbetter told stories about meeting the judge and their correspondence after Ledbetter’s case. Ginsburg sent Ledbetter a copy of her husband’s cookbook, but the judge herself was never into cooking, Ledbetter said.
“He said she didn’t know how to boil water,” Ledbetter said.
Ledbetter said she came close to getting Ginsburg to pen a foreword to her autobiography, but the judge backed out because of a single error in Ledbetter’s book. The book said lawyers had 10 minutes to make an argument at a certain point in a case, when in fact they had three minutes for an argument followed by seven minutes of questioning by the justices.
“She was a stickler for the law,” Ledbetter said.
Others at the vigil voiced concern about the shift that is likely to come on the court.
“I’m ready to do whatever I have to do,” said Jacksonville resident Pam Howard, who carried a sign that read, “We must now be Ruthless.”
“I’m ready to go to Washington and stand in the streets,” Howard said. She said it’s not just Roe v. Wade that’s at stake, but decades of other advancements in women’s rights.
Breanna Pope said it is not just women’s rights issues that concern her. She doesn’t trust Trump to pick competent people, she said.
“It’s a scary thought,” she said. “He’s not done very well with his nominations to other positions, and with keeping his nominations in their offices.”
Capitol & statewide reporter Tim Lockette: 256-294-4193. On Twitter @TLockette_Star.