Chad Robertson seeks to connect with voters

Heflin resident Chad Robertson, 44, a former executive director of the Cleburne County Chamber of Commerce, said he believes that experience has helped prepare him for the next job he seeks, that of representative for Alabama House District 40.
The Republican family man, businessman and musician said his skills include serving the public, connecting with people and helping them solve problems.
“This role was not on my agenda a year ago, but it seems the life I live rotates in the same circles as being a representative,” Robertson said. “What I did with the chamber was to reach out to the public and to those in the area and help them grow businesses.”
After taking a few weeks off following the June primary, he said he has worked hard on the campaign.
Robertson is the owner of two businesses, a father of two children, a singer and a guitarist. Recently, too, he became a partner in the newly renovated Abel Mall, a store in Cleburne County that catches traffic from Mount Cheaha. He is a Navy veteran and is married to Laura Robertson. He is on the Tri-County Tourism Board and on the board of Leadership Cleburne County.
“Campaigning feels similar to things I’ve always done,” he said. “I am capable of managing my time and still have time for my family and everything else.”
Since around late August, Robertson said he has met with as many people as he could, listening intently to their concerns, even if they have a different perspective from his.
“I want to be a good person and hear everybody,” he said. “Some of their concerns may not be on my register, but I want to represent everyone.”
One issue he has talked about with others in office is the need to remove the tax on groceries. He feels the Legislature could relieve some of the hardships that families have, especially with those on a fixed income.
A more recent issue he has learned about may help law enforcement officers. Some of them feel the offense of eluding law officers should be changed to a felony instead of a misdemeanor, which might make a criminal think twice before running. Also, the change could ease the way sheriff departments from different states interact with each other.
Also, Robertson supports increasing the budgets of sheriff departments. One way to do this is to help the sheriffs create new ways to make up for loss of income when the legislature eliminated the necessity of having pistol permits after January 1, 2023.
Finally, Robertson said, many people are approaching him about the need for better workforce development and education, and he agrees work is needed in both areas, along with more funding.
“The closer to the possibility that I will be the next representative,” Robertson said, “the more I am excited to be able to serve our district and bring good things to the area.”
To connect with voters, Robertson wants to share his phone number so they can reach him with concerns, 256-201-1116. Also, he encourages people to visit his Facebook page (Elect Chad Robertson to the House of Representatives) and his website, (Electchadrobertson.com).