Calhoun County to weigh in on state school board, Sunday drinking on March 3

Jackie Zeigler wants to save Alabama’s elected state school board, but first she has to let people know what she’s saving it from.
Zeigler, who represents the Mobile area on the Alabama Board of Education, is opposed to an amendment that would replace the board with a body appointed by the governor. But even though that vote is a little over two weeks away — on March 3, to be exact — no one’s bombarding voters with ads about it.
“Mostly I’m going to Lions clubs and Kiwanis and talking to people,” Zeigler said. “It’s very grassroots.”
Most Alabamians are likely aware that a primary election vote is coming soon. The presidential campaign dominates the nightly television news. Ads for candidates for the GOP nomination for Senate are unavoidable on television or social media. Three of those candidates — Bradley Byrne, Tommy Tuberville and Jeff Sessions — made recent campaign stops in Calhoun County.
There’s far less attention to the policy issues voters will be asked to weigh in on directly. Here’s a quick look at the state and local referenda you’ll be able to weigh in on come Election Day.
Sunday sales in Calhoun County
A decade ago, it was hard to find a single place in Calhoun County where beer was for sale on Sunday. In recent years, Anniston, Oxford, Jacksonville, Weaver and Piedmont have all said yes to Sunday sales.
On March 3, voters who live outside city limits will get to decide whether to end the county’s Sunday sales ban. If the measure passes, only Hobson City and Ohatchee will have Sunday sales bans in place.
That could be good for business at Silver Lakes Golf Course on the northern end of the county. Jason Callan, director of golf at the course, said Silver Lakes once had occasional Sunday events with alcohol, when it was licensed as a private club. That’s not the case any longer, and Callan said passage of the amendment would probably help business at the golf course.
Still, he said, officials of the golf course haven’t been pushing for passage of the amendment.
Tim Johnson, who runs Cooter Brown’s, a restaurant just outside Jacksonville’s city limits, said he’s not opposed to the measure, though he doesn’t expect to see a boost from it. The restaurant, often busy during the week, closes on Sundays.
“I think that if we were open on Sundays, it would help a little,” he said. “But I don’t think Sunday alcohol sales in the cities generated as much businesses as some people thought it would.”
There’s no evidence of active campaigning either for or against the amendments, but it’s not hard to find Calhoun County residents who support stricter alcohol laws for religious reasons.
“Somehow, you picture Sunday as a day of quietness and respect for the Lord,” said Rev. C.O. Grinstead, pastor of Trinity Baptist Church in Oxford. Grinstead, a volunteer chaplain for the Oxford Police Department, said he regularly rides along with police and sees the grim effects of alcohol addiction among the people police deal with daily.
He’s not moved by the argument that most Sunday drinking in restaurants is social drinking. There should be a time, he said, when families can go out to eat without being near people who might get carried away with too much drinking.
School board split
Most counties don’t have a local issue on the March 3 ballot, but the entire state will vote on an amendment that would get rid of Alabama’s elected school board and replace it with one appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate.
Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston, is one of the bill’s main supporters. He said none of Alabama’s neighbors has an elected school board, and most of those states rank higher on nationwide measures of academic success.
“This takes the politics out of it and lets the board make decisions on policy,” he said.
Recent elections for school board haven’t always drawn a lot of passion from voters. The Anniston area’s state school board representative, Cynthia McCarty, ran unopposed for the office in 2018. But Zeigler, the Mobile-area school board member, said people still don’t want to lose their ability to choose.
“It’s about more than just replacing the school board,” said Zeigler. “It’s about taking away your right to vote.”
Zeigler said there’s already an option for people who don’t like the current school board: the ballot box.
As with the Calhoun County vote, there seems to be little organized effort to sway voters before March 3. Zeigler has been making her case in person to community groups, she said, and she tried to challenge the amendment’s wording before a state ballot commission.
A poll last week by Alabama Daily News and other news organizations found voters almost evenly split on the amendment, with one-fifth of voters still undecided.
The deadline to register in-person for the March 3 election passed Friday, but voters can still register online at alabamavotes.gov though Monday.