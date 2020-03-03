Calhoun County residents OK Sunday alcohol sales

Just more than half of Calhoun County voters approved Sunday alcohol sales outside city limits in a referendum on Tuesday.
Residents who live in unincorporated Calhoun County were asked on ballots whether they supported the sale of alcohol for on- and off-premises consumption on Sundays, a referendum approved by the County Commission in October, after a law enacted last year allowed counties to let residents decide. Anniston, Weaver, Piedmont and Jacksonville passed laws allowing Sunday sales over the last few years; Oxford joined those cities when residents voted almost 2 to 1 last year to approve Sunday alcohol sales inside city limits.
With 45 of 46 boxes reported to county officials at 10:43 p.m., 54.95 of county residents had voted in favor of Sunday alcohol sales, with 45.05 voting against.
Tim Hodges, Calhoun County Commission chairman, said he wasn’t surprised at the outcome.
“Just from the people I’ve heard from, they’ve been pretty much in support of it. I know it doesn’t affect quite as many operations out in the county as it does in the city limits,” he said. “Still, I’m a firm believer in letting the people decide what they want to do.”
According to the bill that allowed the referendum, once residents approve Sunday sales, the new rules are immediately in effect.
“It’s going to be pretty quick,” Hodges said.
Tuesday afternoon at Saks High School, three people leaving the school together all said they’d voted “no,” though declined to be interviewed further.
Alicia Rhodes, a former Saks resident who had just moved to Jacksonville and was voting her last time as an unincorporated Calhoun County resident, said she had also voted against implementing Sunday sales.
“We’re bringing back Christian values. Picnic days with the family, giving God his glory. But we’re doing it sober,” she joked.
Rhodes explained that she felt Christian values had started to slip locally, and cited policy against prayer in public schools as an example. Local cities allow Sunday alcohol sales, but she said she was glad to have the chance to voice her opposition in a county election.
Richard Stubbs, the polling inspector at the Calhoun County Civil Defense building, said that by 2 p.m. about 375 people had arrived to vote. Polling staff took time during short lulls to do their own voting, he said. By 4 or 5 p.m., people would get off work and the spot would get very busy.
“We’ll often get 20 or 30 people all at once,” Stubbs said.
A few people trickled in during a quiet half-hour before 3 p.m. Bobby Jones, a voter at the Civil Defense building, said he’d voted in opposition.
“They’ve got six days already, why would they need Sunday?” he asked.
Saks resident Larry Holcombe also said he’d voted “no,” and that he thought Sunday sales would increase the frequency of impaired drivers in the area.
“You see so much abuse with it,” he said. “Young people are driving with their phones, and with this, they’re double impaired.”
Thomas Jackson, an Alexandria resident, said he’d voted in favor of allowing Sunday sales. He said he doesn’t drink, but didn’t see an issue with making alcohol available on Sundays.
“I think if you’re drinking on Sunday anyway, you could go out of the county to get it one way or another,” he reasoned.