Britt raises $2.24M in first three weeks of campaign

U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt raised $2.24 million in the first three weeks since she announced she’s seeking the office, her campaign said Tuesday.
Ninety percent of that total came from within the state.
“I am proud that such a large number of our contributions came from right here in Alabama,” Britt said in a written statement. “It is clear that the people of our great state know that we don’t just need a senator from Alabama, we need a Senator for Alabama.”
Fundraising for the second quarter of 2021 ended June 30 but campaign finance reports are not due to the Federal Election Commission until July 15.
Congressman Mo Brooks and former U.S. Ambassador Lynda Blanchard are the other announced GOP contenders for the retiring Sen. Richard Shelby’s seat, but the field is not yet settled. Neither have announced or reported second quarter fundraising totals. Alabama Daily News reached out to both campaigns this morning for updated fundraising totals. Blanchard loaned her campaign $5 million upon her entrance into the race in February.
According to Britt’s campaign, her June fundraising total is the most ever raised in a quarter by a Republican candidate for federal office in Alabama. She also set a state record for the most ever raised in a single month by any candidate, and did it in 21 days.
The former Business Council of Alabama leader’s total does not include any loans, self-funding or campaign-committee-to-campaign-committee transfers.
The primary election is May 24.