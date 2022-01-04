Blanchard begins ad blitz in bid to unseat Ivey

MONTGOMERY — Lindy Blanchard, the former U.S. Ambassador to Slovenia who announced her candidacy for governor last month, on Monday launched a significant advertising campaign aimed at raising her profile among Republican voters and giving her a chance to unseat incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey.
The television ads, introductory in nature, will air in 15 second, 30 second and 60 second segments that began running Monday and are scheduled to air through Jan. 23. The spots will be seen on broadcast networks and cable in the Birmingham, Montgomery, Huntsville and Dothan markets, as well as Fox News in the Mobile market.
The Blanchard campaign is also investing in OTT, or over-the-top advertising, which includes streaming services and other digital media that is said to include as much as 30 percent of the modern viewership market.
The total cost of the three-week ad buy is $1.175 million. Inside Alabama Politics recently reported that Blanchard has put $5 million into her campaign account.
Blanchard campaign consultant Susie Wiles told Alabama Daily News the ads will provide voters “a real introduction” to the candidate.
“Lindy is a conservative outsider, businesswoman, philanthropist, and not a politician. In fact, when she announced her run for Governor in Wetumpka, where she is from, she reminded friends and family that she is a ‘mathematician, not a politician,'” Wiles said. “So, for the months leading up to the primary, Alabamians will come to know Lindy, learn why she is running and what she stands for and support her vision for the future of the state.”