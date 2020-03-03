Biden projected to win Alabama, national news outlets say

Former Vice President Joe Biden appeared Tuesday night to be on his way to a win in Alabama’s Democratic presidential primary.
As of 7:05 p.m., it was unclear whether Calhoun County’s voters echoed that sentiment. Countywide results were not yet available at the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.
Two major news outlets, CNN and the Washington Post, projected Biden as the winner almost immediately after polls closed. The Alabama Secretary of State’s office had posted no results as of 7:05 p.m., but news organizations which do exit polling sometimes release early projections when one candidate appears to be far ahead.
Follow along live as we watch returns in Alabama's July 17 party primary runoff elections in Calhoun County.
Alabama was one of 14 states holding primaries in the contest informally known as Super Tuesday. With about one-third of convention delegates at stake, the night’s results don’t decide Democratic nomination, but will likely narrow down the field.
At polling places in Anniston, typically the county’s Democratic stronghold, the battle seemed to be primarily between Bloomberg volunteers and Biden voters who tried hard to ignore them.
“Most of the time, I don’t really even vote,” said Aquerevior Staples of Anniston, who stood in the parking lot of Carver Community Center in a white Bloomberg T-shirt, passing out glossy brochures to voters who would take them. She said she volunteered for Bloomberg because she likes his positions on issues such as tobacco use and stopping gun violence.
Bloomberg, a billionaire and former New York City mayor, bombarded the Alabama airwaves with ads — an unusual experience for Alabama voters, who typically get little attention from presidential candidates. The TV blitz made his name known to Anniston voters, but it didn’t necessarily make him liked.
“If Bloomberg wins, I might just vote for Trump in November,” said Ethan Smith, who cast his vote Tuesday morning at Anniston City Meeting Center.
Smith voted for Tulsi Gabbard, the Hawaii congresswoman.
“I like her anti-war stance and her ideas on health care,” Smith said.
Roy Goodson, owner of a local funeral home, headed into the polling place at Anniston City Meeting Center just before Smith. Asked who he chose for president, Goodson just smiled and shook his head.
“That’s the only private thing we still have anymore,” he said. Goodson said he did vote Democratic. Asked which Democrat he thought had the best chance against Trump, he quickly narrowed the field down to two.
“I’d say Biden, but might think Bloomberg, too,” he said. “He can run a lot of ads because he’s got so much money.”
Before Tuesday, officials predicted low turnout in the race. While turnout is typically at its highest in general elections during presidential election years, presidential primaries in Alabama typically attract less than one-half of registered voters.
“I came up in the struggle, so I have to vote,” said Anniston resident Eddie Paige. “I did all that marching. The blood, sweat and tears.”
He cast his vote for Biden.
“Joe’s got a pretty good plan,” he said. “He worked for somebody who helped a lot of people. I’m looking for somebody who can pull the country back together, not push it apart.”