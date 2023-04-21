Attorney Merritt announces for Circuit Court Judge

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Local attorney Dustin Merritt has announced his candidacy as a Republican for Circuit Court Judge of the 7th Circuit which makes up Calhoun and Cleburne counties.
Merritt is running to succeed Judge Bud Turner, who by statute may not seek reelection.
“As an attorney, a father, a husband and a longtime member of this community it would be an honor to serve as Circuit Judge for the people of Calhoun and Cleburne Counties,” Merritt said in his announcement. “Our area has unbelievable potential and talent. I’ll work to ensure this potential and talent is on display by keeping our neighborhoods safe, criminals in prison and our courts running smoothly and responsively.”
The Calhoun County native attended Weaver Elementary and high school before attending the University of Alabama where he received his bachelor’s degree in business management.
Merritt received his Juris Doctorate degree from Liberty University where he served on the Alternative Dispute Resolution Board and was a member of the Criminal Law Society.
“I’m committed to the passionate pursuit of justice on behalf of the community that raised me. I believe my litigation and trial experience has prepared me to serve as your next Circuit Judge in a way of which you can be proud,” Merritt said. “I’ll serve each and every day with honor, integrity and will never bend from the truth. I’ll always work to uphold the Constitution of the state of Alabama and that of the United States of America.”
Merritt, a resident of Anniston, is active as a member of the Alabama State Bar. He and his wife have two children and enjoy outdoor activities as a family.
The Republican primary is almost 11 months away, on March 5, 2024.