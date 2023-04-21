 Skip to main content
Attorney Merritt announces for Circuit Court Judge

Local attorney Dustin Merritt has announced his candidacy as a Republican for Circuit Court Judge of the 7th Circuit which makes up Calhoun and Cleburne counties.

Merritt is running to succeed Judge Bud Turner, who by statute may not seek reelection.

Dustin Merritt

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.