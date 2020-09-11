Anniston runoff candidate forum set for Oct. 1

Candidates in Anniston’s City Council and mayoral runoff election will speak Oct. 1 in a candidate forum sponsored by The Anniston Star, Star publisher Josephine Ayers said Friday.
“We had a very successful forum before the election,” Ayers said. “I think this is another opportunity for people to familiarize themselves with the candidates’ stance on the issues we all care about.”
Cities across Calhoun County held municipal elections in August and most of those elections ended there, with one candidate getting a majority of the vote. Not in Anniston. Four seats of the Anniston City Council — Wards 1, 2 and 3 and the at-large seat held by the mayor — are still contested and will be settled in a runoff election Oct. 6.
The forum will be held at 4 p.m. Oct. 1 at Anniston High School auditorium. Candidates will answer questions from moderator Mike Stedham.
As at The Star’s August candidate forums, social distancing rules will be in place, with masks required for all attendees and many of the seats in the auditorium taped off to make sure people sit with space between them.
Some seats might be set aside for Anniston High students. The Star’s August debates were held before in-person school was in session, but Principal Alexis Wise said teachers are looking for ways to use the debates to get students more engaged in municipal politics.
She noted that it’s likely some seniors in the class will be old enough to vote by the day of the runoff.
“Believe it or not, a lot of them do know who the candidates are,” she said.
In the Anniston mayor’s race, incumbent Jack Draper faces current City Councilman David Reddick.
In Ward 1, Angela Fears is challenging incumbent Councilman Jay Jenkins.
Dann Huguley and Demetric Roberts are competing for the Ward 2 seat, where there is no incumbent.
In Ward 3, voters will choose between incumbent Councilman Ben Little and challenger Ciara Smith.