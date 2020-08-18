Anniston mayoral candidates to speak at Thursday forum

The five candidates for mayor of Anniston will debate in a candidate forum at the Anniston High School auditorium Thursday, an event organized by the Anniston Star.
Voters in Anniston, and in most cities across the state, will go to the polls Tuesday to pick mayors, city council members and city school board representatives.
Social distancing rules will be in effect for the event, with masks required and members of the audience sitting with three empty seats between them, according to Robert Jackson, executive vice president of Consolidated Publishing, which owns The Star and its sister papers.
Jackson said the event will begin at 3:30 p.m. and end at 5 p.m., with candidates giving opening and closing statements and answering six questions each.
The event will be live-streamed on The Star's Facebook page. A livestream of the Aug. 13 forum, featuring candidates for the city's ward-based council seats, is also available on the newspaper's Facebook page.