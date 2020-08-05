Anniston drops health department as polling place for city elections

UPDATED 5:36 p.m. — Anniston’s City Council announced shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday that the council will hold a special called meeting Thursday at 2 p.m. to consider a possible additional polling location for Ward 1.
The Calhoun County Health Department won’t be used as a polling place in the Aug. 25 city elections in Anniston, leaving City Council Ward 1 with only one polling place.
City officials said the Health Department requested the change, citing patient privacy concerns for people who use the clinic, which is on McClellan Boulevard near Blue Mountain.
City clerk Skyler Bass said the department raised those issues before the rise of COVID-19, when the Health Department building became a site for coronavirus testing. City spokesman Jackson Hodges said the change also helps keep voters from coming into contact with people who may be positive for the virus.
“Obviously you don’t want people coming in to be tested at the same time people are coming in to vote,” Hodges said.
The polling place was the closest for voters in McClellan, the former Army base at the north end of the ward. All the ward’s voters will instead cast a ballot at First Presbyterian Church at 1701 Henry Rd.
“I don’t see it as a major problem,” said incumbent Ward 1 Councilman Jay Jenkins, who lives at McClellan. “I realize it makes it a little more difficult for people who live at McClellan. It’s not ideal.”
Ward 1 candidate Angela Fears also lives at McClellan and has voted at the Health Department in the past. She said that the change could discourage some people from voting and that the city should have come up with an alternate site.
“They should have thought that out before now,” she said.
Ward 1 candidate Erica Tolson moved to McClellan after the most recent election and has never had a chance to vote at the Health Department site, though she said she believes the change will be an inconvenience to voters.
“I don't feel like it’s right,” Tolson said. “They need to think about people who don’t have transportation. It would not be right for all those people who live in Lenlock to have to go so far to cast a vote.”
Ward 1 initially had a fourth candidate, Mary Charlotte Caver, who qualified to run last month. Bass, the city clerk, said Caver later withdrew from the race.
There are eight polling sites for the upcoming city elections, and city officials have been quick to point out that a voter’s polling place in the city races may be different from the place they cast a vote in state and federal elections. Ward 1 is the only ward with just one polling place.
The last day to register to vote in the city races is Monday, Aug. 10.
Attempts to reach the Calhoun County Health Department for comment were unsuccessful.
State officials last month announced that people will be able to vote absentee in city races if they cite a health concern with in-person voting due to COVID-19. Bass said voters can seek an absentee ballot either through the Alabama Secretary of State’s office (www.alabamavotes.gov) or by contacting her office at Anniston City Hall on McClellan Boulevard. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Aug. 20, Bass said.
To be counted, absentee ballots have to be turned in to the city clerk by the close of business on Aug. 24, or postmarked Aug. 24 or earlier, Bass said.