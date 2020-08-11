Anniston council, school board candidates to speak at Thursday forum

Candidates for Anniston’s ward-based city council and school board seats will speak at a forum sponsored by the Anniston Star on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at Anniston High School’s auditorium.
The newspaper organized two forums for the candidates after concerns about the spread of COVID-19 canceled other in-person events.
“We feel that it’s important for the community to be able to see and hear the candidates,” said Josephine Ayers, chairman and publisher of Consolidated Publishing, which owns The Star and its sister papers.
Visitors to the forum will have their temperature checked at the door, Ayers said. Seats will be taped off so members of the audience will sit with three empty seats between them, leaving room for about 150 in the auditorium.
Candidates will take the stage in two groups — first for Wards 1 and 2, then Wards 3 and 4 — and will be seated six feet apart. The microphone and podium will be sanitized between speakers, Ayers said.
Speakers will include candidates for all four ward-based council seats and the two candidates for the Ward 3 seat on the Anniston Board of Education, the only seat contested this year.
Ayers said the mid-afternoon start for the forum was designed with city public transit users in mind. Local buses run until 6 p.m., she said, and the forum is expected to end at 5:30 p.m.
The event will be livestreamed on the Star’s Facebook page.
A second forum, for Anniston’s mayoral candidates, is planned for Aug. 20.