Anniston council certifies election results in contentious meeting

The Anniston City Council met Tuesday morning to certify the results of the Aug. 25 municipal election — a meeting that turned unexpectedly fractious over the race for the Ward 4 seat.
Daniel Hughes, the candidate who lost the race for the Ward 4 seat on the Anniston City Council to incumbent Millie Harris, at first told council members that he intended to challenge the election results. Within hours of the meeting’s end, however, Hughes called The Anniston Star to say he had changed his mind.
“To be honest with you, I don’t want to be a sore loser,” Hughes said.
In addition, he said, he had consulted a lawyer and believed an election challenge would take months.
Hughes and his wife, Colonie Hughes, were the only people in the audience Tuesday morning for the called meeting at Anniston City Meeting Center. City councils typically meet a week after a municipal election to certify the results, and it is typically a dry, ceremonial affair.
Anniston’s canvassing meeting was ceremonial, too, until debate about the Ward 4 race emerged at the end.
The council met to review provisional votes — the type of ballot voters cast if they show up at the polling place and find that there’s a question in their ability to cast a vote. Twenty-five provisional votes were cast in the city Aug. 25. After reviewing them, city staff determined that 19 of them were legitimate and could be added to the total count.
Those provisional votes were not enough to change the results of any of the Aug. 25 races. Harris was certified as the winner in Ward 4 in an 835-633 vote, according to the certified results. The other four seats on the council, including the at-large seat held by the mayor, are still headed for an Oct. 6 runoff election.
Just before the council’s vote to approve the results, Ward 3 Councilman Ben Little criticized the conduct of the race in Ward 4, the contest between Harris and Hughes.
“I hope an election in the city of Anniston never gets as negative and debaucherous as the one that took place in Ward 4,” Little said. “They tried to dehumanize, ostracize and tried to create, I don’t know what, but trying to take care of an individual.”
Hughes, who runs Seven Springs Ministries, a nonprofit that works with drug addicts, is a former drug addict who served time for drug offenses in the early 2000s and had his voting rights restored through a state pardon. In the days just before and after the election, he criticized Harris supporters, saying they exaggerated his criminal record.
In the council meeting, Harris said that it was “very unfortunate, what happened.” She said The Anniston Star was to blame for the situation for not covering the same allegations.
“Our local newspaper, their basic, basic duty is to inform the citizens,” Harris said. “If that had been done this never would have happened.”
Little responded by calling for the city to move its temporary City Hall from the Anniston Star building. The city council leased much of the newspaper’s headquarters for use as temporary city offices after the old City Hall on Gurnee Avenue was demolished to make way for a new federal courthouse, which is now under construction.
“I think the newspaper is one of the most demoralizing things in this city,” Little said. “They’re unfair and unbalanced and out of control.”
By the time the council convened for its regular work session at 4 p.m., Hughes had already changed his mind about contesting results.
Election contests are not terribly uncommon, but they typically involve races that end with a close vote margin, and they often involve contested absentee or provisional votes in numbers high enough to close the margin.
Harris now holds a lead of more than 200 votes over Hughes, in a race with 1,468 total votes cast.