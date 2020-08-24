Anniston council candidate charged with misdemeanor trespassing

A candidate for Anniston City Council was arrested Monday morning on a misdemeanor trespassing charge, following a complaint filed after an incident over campaign signs.
“At the most it was an honest mistake,” said Daniel Hughes, a candidate for the Ward 4 seat on the Anniston City Council. “I don't even know that it was a mistake."
Anniston Police Chief Nick Bowles said Hughes was arrested Monday because of a complaint filed after an incident at a property in the 600 block of Highland Avenue Saturday.
Bowles said that according to police reports, Hughes received permission from the owner of the Highland Avenue property to put a campaign sign in the yard of that property.
The house is occupied by a renter, according to Bowles, who had already put out a campaign sign for Councilwoman Millie Harris, Hughes' opponent.
Bowles said that according to police reports, the Harris sign “disappeared” from the property and a Hughes sign “appeared” there. Bowles said the renter then took down the Hughes sign, and Hughes later put up another.
"The lessee did not know what was going on," Bowles said.
He said that according to the police report, the renter took down the Hughes sign and put it in a carport. Hughes and supporters, Bowles said, then allegedly went onto the property to retrieve the sign. After the renter confronted Hughes and his supporters, Bowles said, the renter filed the trespassing charge.
Hughes said he wasn’t aware the property was a rental. He said the owner of the property had asked him to remove a Harris sign and place a Hughes sign on his property. Hughes said he did place his own sign on the property, but declined to take down the Harris sign, so the property owner had an employee take that sign down.
Bowles said the charge was misdemeanor trespassing, a matter handled by municipal court.
Hughes turned himself in Monday at the Anniston police department headquarters. He was out of jail on bond later in the afternoon.
Sign-stealing and sign-defacing allegations are common in elections, though sign disputes rarely lead to charges.