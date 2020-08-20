Anniston candidates for mayor talk homelessness, development at forum

Mayoral candidate Bob Folsom wants Anniston's City Council to bring back the "public comments" portion of its meetings, which were shut down due to coronavirus.
Mayor Jack Draper says crime has dropped 60 percent during his term.
David Reddick, the Ward 2 councilman who hopes to become mayor, says the council should be fair to all four wards.
Anthony Gregory believes municipally owned enterprises could turn the city around.
And Tim Brunson believes the Model City should figure out what it wants to be and develop a plan.
All five men made their cases to voters Thursday night in a forum for Anniston's mayoral candidates at Anniston High School — a socially distanced event that brought about 75 people to the school's large auditorium. The forum was organized by The Anniston Star.
The pitch
Before questions began, moderator Mike Stedham gave each candidate a few minutes to introduce themselves to the audience.
In his opening statement, incumbent Mayor Jack Draper pointed out the drop in the city's crime rate. Police earlier this year announced a sharp drop in crime in 2019, a change they attributed to the city's federal participation in a pilot program to identify and bring federal charges against repeat offenders.
"I've got to tell you," Draper said. “We have a great police department. We need to be thankful for the work that they do.”
Bob Folsom said the council needs to be more transparent. He cited, specifically, the closure of public comment at council meetings after COVID-19 hit.
"We need to listen to the citizens of Anniston and bring back public comment at council meetings," he said.
Brunson said last year's push to deannex Ward 4 wasn't just a threat to the city, it was a sign the city has lost its sense of purpose.
“We have more than likely lost our identity as a city. We have lost our soul."
Reddick used his opening minutes to address what he called the 5-ton elephant in the room. Yes, he said, he does often second motions made by Ward 3 councilman Ben Little. No, he said, he doesn't always agree with Little, but he needs an ally on the council.
"Ben has been the only member of the council that has seconded any of my items," he said.
Anthony Gregory characterized the city's problems as at least partly spiritual.
“Love is the only power strong enough to resurrect and rebuild our dying city,” he said.
Economic ideas
Asked what he'd do to bring more economic development to the city, Gregory said he believed city-owned or city-supported enterprises could restart growth.
"Why can we not start a manufacturing industry that will put Annistonians to work?" he said.
Reddick noted that he has already proposed one solution: setting up a mentoring program that would give individual city workers responsibility for shepherding new businesses through the permitting process.
Folsom, too, said the city should make it easier to do business here.
“You can streamline permit requirements," he said. “I've heard some talk this afternoon about workforce development. That would be good, but why haven't we done that over the last four years?”
Draper said the city, in response to COVID-19, worked with other local governments to set up a business relief fund. “Why not use that template to create a business incubator fund?" he said.
Brunson said the city needs to work on zoning and business friendliness, but he said the city also needs goals and a plan.
"This city needs to ask itself, what are we the world's capital of?" he said "Does anybody know… That question is never asked, because we do not have long-range growth and development planning."
Homeless solutions
Stedham asked candidates about the city's homeless problem, which came to the fore last year when the Salvation Army closed its men's shelter on Noble Street. An attempt earlier this year to set up a shelter in the former Beckwood Manor nursing home failed after neighbors objected to the plan.
Draper said that because Anniston is a hub for legal, medical and social services for a five-county area, the city attracts more people in need than one would expect for a city of its size.
“We had worked together to develop a homeless shelter, but that ultimately did not happen,” he said. He said the city needs to “look globally” at housing to find ways that people would not only get services but eventually own their own houses.
Folsom said the Beckwood Manor plan failed because the council wasn't sufficiently transparent about the shelter proposal.
“We don't need to do something behind closed doors and then sneak it through the council meeting,” Folsom said. “That's what happened.”
Reddick said he had proposed and planned a homeless shelter and program in cooperation with staff from the office of Sen. Doug Jones, only to be told city zoning rules wouldn't allow it to be built.
“It doesn't matter if you brought a billion dollars to this city right now to address homelessness, you couldn't put a facility in here,” he said. He said he would change the zoning code to allow a new shelter.
Gregory said the former Fort McClellan has empty buildings and that the city has the resources to set up a shelter. He noted that the council is now considering a budget that sets aside money for a new roof at the Anniston Museum of Natural History.
“I understand that this city is about to put a $500,000 roof on a museum," he said. "It's not that the museum's not important. But where's our love for our neighbor?”
Brunson said the city needs a comprehensive plan for housing.
“We attract a lot of transient homeless from around the United States,” he said. Brunson said zoning needs to be changed.
The forum is likely the last debate before city elections, which are set for next week.
Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday.