Alabama voters reject changes to state school board

The current state school board will stay in office after Alabamians voted "no" Tuesday on a proposed constitutional amendment that would have allowed the governor to appoint board members.
The amendment’s proponents said it would have been a good way to ensure board members are qualified, while those who opposed it expressed concerns that it would have taken voting power away from the public.
With 50 of the state’s 67 counties reporting results by 10:21 p.m., 76 percent of voters had said “no,” to 24 percent who voted “yes.”
The amendment would have given the governor the power to appoint members to the state school board with approval from the state Senate.
State Senate President Pro Tempore Del Marsh, R-Anniston, who sponsored the amendment in the Senate, said it would have immediately ended the terms of current board members, but that those members would have continued to serve until they or their replacements were appointed and confirmed.
The amendment would have also renamed the board from the State Board of Education to the Alabama Commission on Elementary and Secondary Education, and the State Superintendent of Education to the Secretary and of Elementary and Secondary Education.
“I think Alabamians like their right to vote,” said Angela Morgan, a local representative of the Alabama Education Association.
Gov. Kay Ivey’s press secretary, Gina Maiola, wrote in an emailed statement that Ivey was disappointed with the results.
“Tonight, however, it appears the fear of losing the right to elect our State School Board members was greater than the confidence we had that fundamental change could be made,” Maiola wrote.
However, Maiola wrote, Ivey’s resolve to improve the state’s public education system “remains intact.”
“Amendment One is not where her plans for education stop, and you’ll see her continue to be more innovative and creative with her approach to improving Alabama,” Maiola wrote.
Voters in Calhoun County came down on different sides of the debate on Tuesday.
Barbara Mason, wearing a T-shirt endorsing Mike Bloomberg and standing the required 30 feet away from the Saks High School gymnasium, said she voted against the amendment. Mason said she felt state legislators already do not adequately fund and support schools, and an appointed school board would not fix that. She said she did not trust the governor to hand-pick school board members.
“I don’t think they would do right by the schools at all,” Mason said. “And that’s one of the most important things, making sure the children get the education they need.”
Jay Dill, a former teacher who cast his ballot at Jacksonville First Baptist Church, said he voted “yes” to the amendment because Alabama’s educational system needed a change.
“Regardless of the outcome, I hope that our children will get the best education that we are prepared to give them,” he said.
Dill said he initially had mixed feelings about the amendment, but voted for it because of how low the state ranks in education.
“I believe that our elected board has done a good job, but maybe it’s time to bring new ideas to the table that can be implemented into the field of education,” he said.
Renee Taylor, another voter at Jacksonville First Baptist, said she isn’t an educator, but has many friends who are. She said those teacher friends worried that the people appointed would not be who the public would want in office. She said she voted “no,” in support of them.
“I think a lot of it is just simply that they don’t want the public vote taken out of the public’s hands,” Taylor said.
Marsh said on Monday he expected that the amendment, if approved by voters, could raise state educational scores.
“I strongly believe it’s best for the children and education in the state,” he said.
Morgan said some teachers in her district are concerned that an appointed board member may not be as receptive to feedback from teachers. She said teachers have pointed out to her that nowhere does the amendment require members to stay engaged with schools in their districts.
“There is a thought that those who are elected now have an obligation to reach out to the community,” Morgan said.
Morgan cited state board member Cynthia McCarty, who teachers have told her has been visiting area schools and speaking with faculty and staff for years.
“I’ll have them email me or call me and say, ‘Hey, Cynthia McCarty visited my school and we had a good conversation,’” Morgan said. “She’s been consistently engaging with constituents and asking people at a school level ‘what’s going on?’”
Multiple attempts Monday and Tuesday to reach McCarty were unsuccessful.