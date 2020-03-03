Alabama Senate race too close to call so far

Alabama appeared to be headed late Tuesday night toward a late-March runoff between two of the three top contenders in the race for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate.
Just which two would be in that runoff, however, was still unclear.
Follow along live as we watch returns in Alabama's July 17 party primary runoff elections in Calhoun County.
Former attorney general Jeff Sessions, former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville and current U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne of Mobile were locked in a close race as statewide results came in slowly late Tuesday night. By 9:45 p.m., it seemed likely that none of the three would get the 50 percent of the vote needed to avoid a runoff. But it wasn’t at all clear which two candidates would be in the top two.
With only 22 of the state’s 67 counties reporting by 9:45 p.m. Sessions was in the lead statewide with 34 percent of the vote, while Tuberville had 29 percent of the vote and Byrne 27 percent.
In Calhoun County, Tuberville seemed to be the favorite, according to early polling numbers. With 41 of the county’s 46 precincts in, Tuberville had 5,403 votes in the county, compared to 4,619 for Sessions and 3,093 for Byrne. Former judge Roy Moore had picked up more than 1,200 votes in Calhoun County.
Tuberville appeared to do well in rural areas. He led both Sessions and Byrne by a wide margin in rural counties such as Cherokee and Randolph, where the vote came in relatively early Tuesday. High-population counties such as Jefferson had yet to report as of 9:45 p.m.
For some Calhoun County Republicans, the Senate vote was an afterthought — if they thought of it at all.
“I’m here to vote for Trump,” said Myron Wilson, who cast his ballot at Saks High School at lunchtime. Wilson said he didn’t cast a vote in any of the down-ballot races.
Trump was indeed on the ballot, challenged for the nomination by former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld, who’s considered by most observers to be a very long shot to beat the president in any state.
Candidates in the Senate race seemed well aware that Trump supporters would drive their contest. All three frontrunners touted their support of Trump in television ads, and in local visits, each man argued that he’d be best at implementing Trump’s agenda.
Rita Dingler, another Saks High voter, said she came out primarily to cast a ballot for Trump. Down the ticket, she chose Sessions.
“I think he’s a good guy,” she said. “I think it was just a misunderstanding, this decision to recuse himself, it was just a misunderstanding. He did what he thought was right, but he supports Trump.”
A longtime veteran of the Senate, Sessions was one of Trump’s earliest supporters in Congress. As president, Trump appointed Sessions as attorney general, but Sessions ran afoul of Trump when he recused himself from the investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 race.
Sessopm left the office in 2018 at Trump’s request, and the president has been known to ridicule him on social media — but Sessions touted his Trump credentials in campaign ads as if the falling-out had never happened.
Yet it remained on the minds of some voters. Eric Cram of Saks said he chose Byrne in the Senate race, because he considered the congressman more solid. Asked why, Cram cited Sessions’ departure from the attorney general position.
“I feel like Sessions kind of bailed on him there,” he said. “He was so quick to exit.”