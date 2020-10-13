Alabama Secretary of State: Election will be valid

OXFORD — With three weeks left until the presidential election, President Donald Trump continues to claim the coming result will be invalid — but Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said he’s confident the state’s Nov. 3 elections will have a credible result.
“Our election’s going to be safe and secure,” Merrill said Tuesday in an interview with The Anniston Star at the offices of WEAC-TV in Oxford. “It’s going to have credibility and integrity just like every election we’ve administered since I’ve been secretary of state.”
Merrill made the rounds of media outlets Tuesday as buzz around the coming election, and its challenges, continues to grow. Concerns about coronavirus have many voters seeking absentee ballots. Merrill is locked in a federal court battle with voting-rights organizations seeking eased restrictions on voter ID requirements and curbside voting because of the pandemic.
There’s also an elephant in the room: the president’s repeated claims, typically without supporting evidence, that the coming election will be illegitimate. Trump for weeks has kept up a steady drumbeat of claims that mail-in voting will lead to widespread theft of votes, and just Tuesday morning the president tweeted a television news story about alleged theft of mail in some Virginia counties and claimed: “This is happening all over the U.S. Rigged Election???”
It’s an allegation that potentially puts state voting officials in a tough spot, because the United States doesn’t have one single authority running its elections. Every state has an official like Merrill, elected or appointed to oversee the vote at a state level, with county and city officials running the vote locally.
Merrill has been in this tough spot before. In October 2016, then-candidate Donald Trump made similar claims about the coming vote, telling supporters at rallies the election would be “rigged” and tweeting about “large scale fraud occurring on or before Election Day.” At the time, such claims by a major party candidate were rare enough to send reporters scrambling to state officials for reassurance about the safety of the vote. Merrill at the time said he was confident of Alabama’s vote but couldn’t vouch for other states.
“It doesn’t matter to me what happens in the other 49 states,” Merrill told The Star in 2016. He echoed that Tuesday, saying he could account only for Alabama’s election.
Asked if the president’s questioning of election integrity poses a long-term problem for election officials, Merrill declined to directly criticize Trump.
“I’m not ever going to say the president’s a problem,” Merrill said. “I’m going to say that sometimes the president’s messages cause people to have questions that, well, it would probably be better for people to understand if they were aware of what’s already ongoing.”
Even so, there’s evidence that Alabama voters are on edge about the voting experience in a way they haven’t been before. In Montevallo’s recent city election, according to The New York Times, some Black voters reported being sent home to change clothes after poll-watchers challenged them for wearing campaign T-shirts to the polls.
Merrill on Tuesday said that even though campaign signs and other forms of campaigning are banned from the polls, people can vote while wearing campaign-themed clothes.
“You can wear a hat, buttons, shirt, shoes, pants,” he said. “You can’t take signs in with you, but anything that’s on your person you can take. You can’t stay, once you vote. You can’t loiter.”
Merrill said that poll watchers aren’t allowed to confront voters, and that people who have a complaint about a poll watcher should report it to the on-site inspector, to the probate judge or to Merrill’s office. He noted that Alabama’s city elections are conducted by 463 different governments and that “lack of training” may be a problem in some towns.
In his Tuesday visit, Merrill also answered questions submitted by Star readers about how Election Day will work. Dr. Marsha Raulerson, Brewton-based pediatrician and child health advocate, asked why masks aren’t required at the polls. Merrill said it’s a question for Gov. Kay Ivey.
“This was included in the governor’s order, that masks are not required at the polls,” he said. He said masks would be provided at the polls, for those who don’t have them.
“I have already voted,” Raulerson tweeted in response to Merrill’s answer. “I would not go to the polls where other voters choose not to wear a mask. My mask protects you, your mask protects me.”
Pediatrician and kids’ health advocate @MarshaDRaulerso asks why masks aren’t required at the polls. Sec State John Merrill’s answer: pic.twitter.com/3TRsxZbqqb— Tim Lockette (@TLockette_Star) October 13, 2020
Another reader asked if students at University of Alabama (and by extension other universities) will be able to vote in the city where they go to school. pic.twitter.com/NdqkPTP73T— Tim Lockette (@TLockette_Star) October 13, 2020
Reader @SCauleyDesign asked if Alabama used Interstate Voter Registration Crosscheck to purge voter rolls. Merrill’s response: pic.twitter.com/ldP8d2VuOW— Tim Lockette (@TLockette_Star) October 13, 2020
Alexandria resident @stormcoinc asked how a relative in an assisted living facility with no driver’s license and unable to leave facility can vote absentee. Merrill’s answer: pic.twitter.com/OOSeHMw6V5— Tim Lockette (@TLockette_Star) October 13, 2020