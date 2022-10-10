 Skip to main content
Alabama House District 32 candidate Evan Jackson promotes strong fiscal values

Anniston native Evan Jackson, 36, says he began working at age 13 at a greenhouse in the White Plains area.

A youthfully developed work ethic is one reason, he said, that he decided to run as the Republican candidate for the Alabama House of Representatives from District 32.

Evan Jackson hopes to help his constituents by effective communications.