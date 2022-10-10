Alabama House District 32 candidate Evan Jackson promotes strong fiscal values

Anniston native Evan Jackson, 36, says he began working at age 13 at a greenhouse in the White Plains area.
A youthfully developed work ethic is one reason, he said, that he decided to run as the Republican candidate for the Alabama House of Representatives from District 32.
“We have employers in District 32 who can’t get employees with certain skill sets,” Jackson said. “Being someone who is in tune with the business community, I believe I can have real conversations with business owners.”
Jackson works for the commercial insurance firm, Randy Jones & Associates, which is headquartered in Albertville. Its parent company, the Leavitt Group, is based in Utah. As a producer, Jackson obtains customers in an array of business segments, including agriculture, manufacturing, construction, equipment/event rentals and apartment dwellings.
Jackson’s three main issues are helping the people in Calhoun and Talladega counties increase economic development, making sure law enforcement officers have the tools they need to fight crime and addressing inflation.
Even though he is a Republican, he hopes to represent people regardless of their political party and promote unity among all.
Jackson grew up in west Anniston and moved to White Plains when he was in the sixth grade. He graduated from high school there and lives in Lincoln. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Jacksonville State University, having graduated in 2010.
At age 17, Jackson went to work at his family’s business, Gamecock Detailing, while still in college and worked in the golf shop at Anniston Country Club. For about four years during the late 2010s, he worked for the U.S. House of Representatives and served as a constituent services representative for Congressman Mike Rogers. He was a grassroots coordinator for the Mike Rogers for Congress group.
“I decided to run for state representative because I am concerned about the direction America and Alabama are headed,” Jackson said. “This is not the world I grew up in.”
Jackson said his constituents should not be defined by where they live.
“The cost of living is high,” he said, “and there is a lack of economic development. Having both rural and urban areas in my district, I firmly believe that a ZIP code should not define your opportunities.”
Regarding economic growth, Jackson said he will work to offer tax incentives to businesses and work with local leaders to learn even more about his community. He sees value in a college education and believes area students should take advantage of attending a state or community college.
“I believe it is important to remember that trades are valuable to our community and workforce, and they require different schools and different skill sets,” Jackson said. “Improving the conversation around these options and implementing them are just as much of a choice as choosing a college or community college that will provide more individuals with the ability to contribute to the community.”
Jackson is concerned about the needs of single-mother households in District 32. He said many of those women are the family’s sole provider.
“I want to work to implement a state childcare tax credit/incentive that is mutually beneficial to employees and employers,” he said.
He believes giving these mother more childcare tax credits will relieve much of their burden.
Another area of Jackson’s concern is crime. People who have access to good-paying jobs, he believes people will be able to provide better for their families rather than pursue a life of crime.
Regarding inflation, Jackson said he wants to focus on conservative fiscal values.
“Being taxed left and right is not a part of the values,” he said. “I want to work on repealing the grocery tax and making sure that the money is going back into the pockets of hardworking Alabamians so they can afford essentials for them and their families.”