featured

Alabama House District 32 candidate Barbara Boyd looks to the past, present and future

Barbara Boyd’s new political signs feature a clock with the slogan “past, present and future.”

“I am running for office to complete the unfinished work and projects for my constituents,” the 85-year-old Boyd said.

Barbara Boyd

Barbara Boyd is District 32’s incumbent legislator. She has stayed focused on education throughout two careers, one as a teacher and a second as a politician.