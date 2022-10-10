Alabama House District 32 candidate Barbara Boyd looks to the past, present and future

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Barbara Boyd’s new political signs feature a clock with the slogan “past, present and future.”
“I am running for office to complete the unfinished work and projects for my constituents,” the 85-year-old Boyd said.
As an incumbent with 24 years in the legislature, representing District 32, she has a background of knowledge on a number of issues. Her desire to be a legislator goes hand-in-hand with her effort to improve the pay and benefits for teachers.
A retired teacher with 45 years of experience, Boyd said she is glad Alabama teachers received a 4 percent increase in pay, although she had hoped for 6 percent.
In the future, Boyd hopes to improve teachers’ retirement, especially as it’s covered in House Bill 134. If passed, that legislation would allow teachers to retire after 30 years, regardless of their age. Her purpose is to improve retirement benefits for teachers and keep them in the state.
A second issue of concern is the new Freedom Riders National Monument. Several years before the monument was created in Anniston, Boyd had assisted those whose efforts led to that point. The monument was officially designated as such by President Barack Obama.
“The timely groundwork had been established to create the national monument,” Boyd said.
Boyd wants to continue assisting in the effort to create a park on Alabama 202 and to continue improving the historical bus station.
A third issue is the importance of housing developments, such as Anniston’s Barber Terrace apartment complex where she grew up. Her educational pursuits proved, she said, that the residents in housing projects can take advantage of and thrive with strong educational and career opportunities.
In 2019, Boyd helped ensure the Barber Terrace project would receive the $9.7 million from the Alabama Housing Financial Authority, which, along with money from Anniston and the federal government, provided the total of $13 million to rebuild the apartments.
At present the residents of the old Barber Terrace are looking forward to moving into a new facility that had its groundbreaking last November. Soon, the residents will have access to new apartments next to office spaces, workrooms, a laundry, a mail center, a playground and picnic amenities.
“We continue to seek ways to improve all the public housing and low-income housing in Anniston, and to make sure they are safe environmentally,” Boyd said.
Fourth, Boyd said she has striven to improve the economy by working to help legislators understand the link between well-trained and well-educated students and their contribution to the workforce.
“Some children cannot learn on the Internet,” she said, “and many in the legislature think that is the answer. We need to test all the students. We can use technology to determine their needs.”
Boyd says her future goals are to help Alabama students obtain career training, good jobs and a good work-life balance.