Alabama Democrats search for new executive director after Perry departs

Wade Perry has stepped down as executive director of the Alabama Democratic Party, a position he’s held since 2020 after a party reorganization.
Perry, a Mobile native, said he resigned to take another opportunity, but wouldn’t say what.
“I can tell you it’s not partisan politics and I’m very excited about this,” he told Alabama Daily News.
Perry, who led Democrat Doug Jones’ successful 2017 Senate campaign, said he’s been involved in elections in Alabama in some capacity since 1992, including working for specific candidates and the Alabama Education Association.
“This was the right time to leave what I’ve done for the last 30 years,” Perry said.
Party Chairman Rep. Chris England, D-Tuscaloosa, said a new executive director has not yet been selected. He said Perry will be missed.
“Alabama politics, particularly Alabama Democrats, owe (Perry) a debt of gratitude,” England said. “It’s going to be hard to find somebody to fill those shoes. There aren’t that many people out there with this much experience, savvy, work ethic and intelligence …”
The party’s executive director manages its Montgomery headquarters and sets its strategic direction.