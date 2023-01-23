 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

After alleged voter fraud, questions about House race

A voter fraud indictment in Perry County this month has some GOP members questioning the possible impact on a close Alabama House race that hinged on one precinct in the Black Belt county.

Fred Kelley, Republican candidate last year for House District 68, would like to know if the alleged wrongdoing impacted his race. Incumbent Democrat Rep. Thomas Jackson of Thomasville won a general election challenge from Kelley by 550 votes, or 51.4 percent.