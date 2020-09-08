Absentee voting for Nov. 3 election begins Wednesday

The presidential election is still nearly two months away, but people who want to vote absentee can start the process Wednesday, local officials say.
Shasta Platt, Calhoun County’s absentee ballot manager, said she hopes absentee voters will cast their ballots early, to avoid problems with on-time delivery.
“The post office is saying to expect at least seven days’ delivery time,” Platt said.
Absentee ballots are typically a small portion of the total votes cast, and Alabama usually doesn’t allow absentee voting unless the voter is ill or will be out of town on Election Day.
This year, in response to COVID-19, the state will allow any voter to cast an absentee ballot. State officials are expecting a higher-than-average number of absentees as a result.
Here’s a quick rundown of what voters need to know about the process:
GETTING STARTED
Voters can pick up an application for an absentee ballot at Platt’s office at the Calhoun County Administration Building, 1702 Noble St., Anniston, or they can download one from alabamavotes.gov. Voters can deliver that application in person to Platt’s office or mail it to Calhoun County Absentee Election Manager, 1702 Noble St., Anniston, AL 36201. If you turn in the application in person, you can get your ballot in person during the same visit, Platt said; otherwise you’ll have an absentee ballot mailed to you.
DEADLINES
Platt says the last day she can consider an application for an absentee ballot is Oct. 29.
The election is Nov. 3, and to have your vote counted, you need to have your absentee ballot postmarked by Nov. 2, or delivered in-person by Nov. 2.
Postal officials earlier this year warned several states, including Alabama, that their application deadlines are too close to Election Day, and Platt said it’s true that people who wait for the Oct. 29 deadline to apply by mail could miss the voting deadline. She said to expect mail to take a week in transit.
ABSENTEE, BUT IN PERSON
Alabama doesn’t have early voting, but Platt said it’s possible to come into her office, fill out an application for an absentee ballot, receive a ballot and cast that ballot all during the same visit. She said she expects interest in that option to increase as Oct. 29 approaches. “They’d better expect a crowd if they wait that long,” she said.
CITY ELECTIONS ARE DIFFERENT
Some local cities, including Anniston, Jacksonville and Piedmont, are also preparing for municipal runoff elections on Oct. 6, but Platt’s office doesn’t handle those absentee ballots. To vote absentee in a city runoff election, voters should contact their city clerks.