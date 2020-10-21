Election 2020: Jones, Tuberville enter final stretch in race for U.S. Senate

With less than two weeks until Election Day, U.S. Sen. Doug Jones is hoping local voters will look past party lines to the efforts he’s made for the Anniston area — from new funding for the Center for Domestic Preparedness to the push to bring the Army’s new vehicle to Anniston Army Depot.
“The United States Senate is not a job you go to as an ego trip,” said Jones, a Democrat. Republican candidate and former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville is reaching out to voters by mail and the airwaves with the message that a vote for him is, in essence, a vote for President Donald Trump.
“I’m running for the Senate to help President Trump drain the swamp,” Tuberville said in a recent television ad. “That means term limits and a ban on politicians becoming lobbyists.”
On Nov. 3, Alabama voters will decide which of the two men will be their state’s junior senator for a six-year term.
Jones spoke to The Anniston Star about the Senate race in a telephone interview Friday. Attempts to reach Tuberville for an interview were not successful this week.
Jones is in many ways America’s most improbable senator, the first Democrat that Alabama has sent to the upper chamber in a quarter-century and one of a handful of Democrats still in high office in this deep-red state. A former U.S. attorney best known for prosecuting the Klansmen who bombed Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church in 1963, Jones squeaked past Republican Roy Moore to win the Senate seat in a 2017 special election.
Tuberville for years was one of Alabama’s most talked-about men in his position as coach for the Auburn football team. A newcomer to politics, Tuberville beat former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions earlier this year to win the Republican nomination, with each man pitching himself as best suited to support Trump in office.
The senate race has been oddly low-key, with traditional campaign rallies largely curtailed due to COVID-19, although both campaigns have flooded the airwaves with ads.
For Jones, the pitch is that he is exactly what he said he would be during his first run in 2017: an old-fashioned lawmaker who reaches across the aisle to get things done for his constituents.
On Friday, Jones noted his support for Anniston’s Center for Domestic Preparedness — a Homeland Security training facility that received $20 million in upgrades and other construction spending in 2019 — and for Anniston Army Depot in the competition to become the repair depot for the Army’s new Armored Multipurpose Vehicle, or AMPV.
In ads and in published statements, the former coach touts his support for Trump and decries Jones as a liberal senator who has opposed conservative judges on the U.S. Supreme Court.
“Rather than representing the conservative beliefs and values of the millions of Alabamians he swore an oath to serve, Jones has, instead, voted the liberal, left-wing convictions that make up his core,” Tuberville wrote in an opinion piece published by the conservative blog Yellowhammer News last week.
Jones, too, has gone on attack in recent weeks, taking Tuberville to task for an interview in which the coach seemed to be unaware of the Voting Rights Act — the landmark civil rights legislation that emerged in response to 1960s marches in Selma — and running ads that highlight the low points of Tuberville’s career as a coach.
Those ads highlight Tuberville’s departure from Ole Miss, Auburn and Texas Tech and highlight an incident in which he shouted to a fan in the stands to “go to hell.”
Asked if Tuberville’s coaching history is relevant, Jones said yes.
“When you quit on people, that matters,” he said. “It’s not just that you quit a job. He quit on the players.”
Tuberville enjoys the lead in most polls, though one wouldn’t always know it from listening to either campaign. Jones this week released an internal poll that shows him with 48 percent of the vote to Tuberville’s 47 percent. Tuberville on Sunday sent out an email to supporters that claimed he was behind in the polls, according to a report in the Birmingham News.
Political observers tend to give internal polls — typically released by candidates only when the results are advantageous — less weight than polls sponsored by independent organizations. Auburn University at Montgomery earlier this month had Tuberville 12 points ahead of Jones.
In his first run for Senate in 2017, Jones announced from the start that he is for abortion rights, a topic that Democratic contenders in Alabama often prefer to avoid. Jones said last week that he is still fighting false claims that he supports abortion up until the moment of birth — claims his critics also made in the 2017 race.
“I don’t think we should be in favor of the other extreme either,” he said. “That’s the extreme you see in the Alabama law which would ban abortion in every case, including rape and incest.”
Jones said both sides of the abortion debate should be able to sit down and craft policies that reduce the number of unwanted pregnancies, therefore reducing the number of abortions.
Jones and Tuberville have not met for a debate, and so far the campaign hasn’t led to a lot of dueling soundbites either. Jones has held drive-in rallies and other relatively small campaign events, and Tuberville doesn’t appear to have made public appearances in recent days.