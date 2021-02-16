Effect on teachers unclear as Anniston school board mulls Tenth Street closure

A vote to close Anniston’s Tenth Street Elementary School could come as early as Thursday, but it’s still not clear how many teachers and staff Anniston City Schools would cut with the school closure.
“Right now, we’re still working on the numbers,” Superintendent Ray Hill said.
Anniston school leaders have talked for years about closing or combining one or more schools in the city’s school system. Fewer than 1,800 kids go to Anniston schools, compared to around 2,400 a decade ago. The city still operates a high school, a middle school, three elementary schools and separate pre-K and kindergarten academy.
School closure plans kicked into high gear last week, when Hill announced that he planned to propose closure of an elementary school, with Tenth Street as the likely candidate. Closure of Tenth Street is in fact on the agenda for Thursday’s school board meeting. So too is a proposal for a “reduction in force,” which typically means layoffs.
Hill said Tuesday that the reduction-in-force would be a systemwide set of cuts, although he said school staff did not yet know how many school employees would be let go as a result of the proposal. Asked where students would go if Tenth Street closes, Hill said they’d likely be split between Golden Springs and Randolph Park elementary schools.
Hill said it’s possible the matter could go to a vote Thursday, though he also said he was seeking input from the community on the matter.
“I really want to get the community’s input on every aspect,” Hill said.
School board member Mary Harrington said Tuesday that she had yet to see the numbers associated with the proposal, and she declined to speak in detail about the matter, saying she can’t speak for the entire board. Attempts to reach other board members were unsuccessful Tuesday.
Angela Morgan, local representative for the Alabama Education Association, said teachers at the school didn’t find out about the closure proposal until last week after the board’s work session. She said no one consulted with them about the proposal.
“They absolutely don’t feel appreciated,” she said.
Morgan said she hadn’t heard how many school staff could possibly be laid off, though she said the closure would likely lead to fewer teachers and bigger class sizes.
With 290 students, Tenth Street has the smallest and fastest-declining enrollment of any school in the Anniston system. School officials say it’s also the system’s oldest building still operating as a school. The school opened in 1954.