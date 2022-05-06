Youth Leadership Calhoun County honors 2022 class

OXFORD — Thirty-four high school juniors were recognized Monday morning at Oxford Civic Center for taking the time during the last year to learn more about the county in which they live.
These students are the latest products of Youth Leadership Calhoun County — an offshoot of the annual adult excursions led by the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce — which allows students to get a more “up close and personal” look at the civic, political and business world operating within their own backyard. Participation also helps the teens to identify and establish leadership skills for life beyond high school.
Under the leadership of Chamber Programs Director Kryschelle Smith, the students spent one day a month with classes and field trips to learn of everything from team building to potential careers.
“The YLCC program is designed to provide opportunities through a wide variety of programs and activities for students to learn more about our community — politically, economically and culturally — and interact with leaders at all levels of government and in business,” Smith said. “As I look out this morning, I have a great view of a lot of bright futures.”
Students who were honored Monday were able to have their parents and teachers in attendance to watch them complete the program.
Donoho School student Ansley Simmons spoke for the students as she recalled the experiences of the last several months.
“This was really about preparing for professional situations and also learning about our county and our state,” Simmons said.
Simmons spoke of creating a “vision board” concerning plans for the future and how much it had changed over the course of the program.
“This program has also allowed me to explore my interests and look into subjects I might not have thought of before,” Simmons said. “YLCC has opened up so many doors for us as young adults because we have gotten to see valuable things our state has to offer. We have been educated on things we may not have considered before.”
Application packets are available for next year’s class on the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce website, www.calhounchamber.com., with a deadline of Friday, May 6. All current sophomores in public, private or home schooling are eligible for consideration.
Interviews will be scheduled for May 9-13 and will be done by members of the current YLCC class.
Members of the YLCC Class of 2022 are — Alexandria High School: Lauren Weber; Donoho School: Ansley Simmons, Caedin Patten, Lucas Elliott; Faith Christian School: Babatunmise Aremu, Gavin Randall, Lauren Holder; Jacksonville Christian Academy: Cameron Moses, Ethan Fair, Kirsten Walker; Jacksonville High School: Carmelo Canales, Drew Pridgen, Jada Giddings, Kelcie Comisac, Mason Terrell, Robyn Thomas; Ohatchee High School: Chris Ferguson, Hannah Fitch; Oxford High School: Briaunna Jones, Kadence Hawkins; Piedmont High School: Emma Todd, Ta’Leaha Ridley; Pleasant Valley High School: Alexis Massa, Hunter Bridges, Isaac Kirkpatrick, Kaylee Austin, Sydney Beason; Saks High School: Daniela Escandon, Kaylee Davis; Owen Petty; Trinity Christian Academy: Regan Curry, Reggie Curry; Weaver High School: Anthony Usry, Deniah Brown.