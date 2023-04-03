 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

With record revenue, decisions remain on how much stays in classrooms

Alabama lawmakers will soon be deciding how to spend record tax revenues in the state’s education fund — and how much they’re comfortable diverting from school spending in the form of tax cuts, rebates and other projects outside of education.

“I think we should rebate anything that’s not going to the classroom,” said Rep. Jamie Kiel, R-Russellville, a member of the House education budget committee, about a rare education surplus of nearly $2.8 billion. “If it’s not an investment in education, give it back to taxpayers.”