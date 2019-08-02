More members keep parading in to join Jacksonville State University’s Marching Southerners.
According to Ken Bodiford, JSU director of bands, the turnout for band camp on Friday was projected to be the biggest it has ever been, with 563 attendees.
“The band has been growing almost yearly,” Bodiford said. “Once we hit the 400 mark, it seems to just go up. We’re very excited about the interest people show.”
Southerners new and old arrived on JSU’s campus Friday after summer break. Almost 200 newcomers were scheduled for “rookie camp,” in which new members go through orientation, are loaned instruments and rehearse on their own before the full band joins them Sunday, the official start of band camp. The Marching Southerners will face a few weeks filled with 13-hour days to prepare for the football — and marching band — season.
Nick Dunn, a sophomore Southerner from Steele, was moving his belongings into Crow Hall Friday afternoon. He said he was excited to come back for another year with the band.
“I’m pretty excited about band camp getting started,” Dunn said. “It’s a great experience, even though there was a lot of hard work for me last year.”
“It’s been great, and I can’t wait for this year’s halftime show,” Dunn said.
The Southerners’ 2019 production, titled “Earth, Wind, and Fire,” features nature-inspired tunes such as “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and “Earth for Flute and Piano.”
The name has a double meaning, according to Bodiford. The Southerners will play “September” and “In the Stone,” songs from the band that shares its name with the show, while the Marching Ballerinas perform.
“It’s a really exciting show, but it’s also going to be one of the most difficult musically,” Bodiford said.
For Bodiford, the return of students to band camp is exciting each year, especially as numbers continue to grow. His first camp at JSU in 1994 only had about 120 attendees.
“When the Southerners are gone, the campus feels kind of empty. That’s about 7 percent of students gone,” Bodiford said. “There’s just an excitement in the air when the Southerners are back. The community can hear us practicing in the distance, and it almost signals the start of fall.”
As the numbers in the band grow, so do the logistical challenges.
“For the halftime shows, we can only take so many,” Bodiford said.
Budgetary and space concerns limit the number of Southerners who can travel or perform on the field, Bodiford said. The band has to fit in nine buses, he explained. The final number of marchers will be somewhere in the 480-500 range.
Auditions for final spots will take place during band camp, while those that don’t make the cut will serve as alternates, play with the band in their seats in the stadium and march in parades.
Bodiford said the full band will hold a public opening ceremony Sunday at 2 p.m. at Pete Mathews Coliseum.
“We play a lot of our classics, and it’s always great for Southerners fans and alumni,” Bodiford said.