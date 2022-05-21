What next for Sacred Heart families?

Matt Tyson and his wife, Lindsay, accepted the recent closure of the Sacred Heart Catholic School with sadness.
They had strong ties there. He taught English, and three of their four children were students there. The family are members of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
“We looked at our options,” Tyson said, “and thought about public schools or the fees associated with other private schools, and we still wanted to get our children a Catholic education.”
The Tysons took an alternative route from both. They decided to homeschool their children from a Catholic perspective.
“Catholic education looks at the whole human person,” he said. “We look at education as a way to form the gifts that God has given us, such as the intellect and the ability to reason and learn. These must be formed in a way that allows the human person to go out into the world and do the good work of Christ.”
Tyson and his wife both have jobs with flexible schedules. He has accepted a job as the new director of religious education at Sacred Heart Church and she works at a flower shop.
The recent closing of the Sacred Heart school has the parents of 129 students facing the task of enrolling their children in other private or public schools or homeschooling them. Several local private schools in Calhoun County have gained students, and some parents have chosen public schools.
Jennifer Johnson, whose children had been enrolled at Sacred Heart, is almost sure her fifth grader will attend White Plains Middle School.
“Because I had a graduating senior who will be in college this year, and because money will be a thing,” she said, “and because we live in a reputable school district, I will probably send my fifth-grader child to a public school. It’s not what I want to do, but since we must change schools anyway, I will probably do it.”
Thus far, The Donoho School has the largest number of students enrolling from Sacred Heart. Fifteen have been accepted to attend.
“We have been doing well,” Head of School David Noone said.
Students who attend Donoho must have a teacher’s recommendation, submit their school transcripts and take an admission test.
“We are excited to have the new students,” Noone said. “They seem to be great kids.”
Noon added that many of the grades are now closed to accepting new students.
Trinity Christian Academy is another school parents are choosing. Principal Jeff Smith said 10 new students have enrolled, and another eight to 10 may choose Trinity.
“We are growing,” said Smith, whose school was recently accredited, “and that’s been good.”
Chip Jones, the Head of School for Faith Christian School, said a few students from Sacred Heart have enrolled, mostly in the elementary grades.
“Right now, we are looking at a good re-enrollment rate for next year. The goal we are praying for is 10 percent growth.”
Jacksonville Christian Academy’s school secretary, Jamie Moses, said three students from the Sacred Heart School have enrolled there.
Angie Griffin, secretary of the Islamic school in Anniston, IQRA Math and Science Academy, said all students are welcome at the school and that there is no requirement for the students to take classes in Islamic studies. Thus far, all students there are from Islamic families. Although the school has a strong emphasis on studies of the Muslim faith, they are also strong in math, science and history.
Lauren Wright, the director of admissions at Westbrook Christian School in Rainbow City, said, thus far, there have been no students from Sacred Heart school. However, there are a few students who travel from Calhoun County to attend the Etowah County school, which is affiliated with the Big Oak Ranch.
Using promotional material supplied by each school, here are options in Calhoun County, or near the county line, for parents who choose neither public schools nor homeschooling for their children.
The Donoho School
Denomination: nonsectarian
Address: 2501 Henry Road, Anniston
Population of students: 340
Contact information:
Katie Newton, Director of Advancement & Admissions, 256-237-5477 ext. 7. knewton@donohoschool.com
Website: www.donohoschool.com
Accreditations: SAIS
Principal/Director: David J. Noone, Head of School
Grades taught: Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade
Cost for one student per year: $5,900 to $10,400
Discounts: No multi-child discount but need-based financial assistance is available.
School’s purpose: The Donoho School provides a college preparatory atmosphere for capable, highly motivated students. In addition to excellence in academics, the school offers highest-caliber programs in athletics and fine arts. Its mission is to inspire its students to LEAD: Live with honor, Engage their passions, Act with humility, and Delight in wisdom.
For nearly sixty years, the school has enjoyed a healthy expansion to meet the growing needs of the community and has grown into a premier Pre-K-12 college preparatory school in northeast Alabama. The Donoho School is recognized for its excellence throughout the nation and is a National Blue Ribbon School, an AISA Blue Ribbon Award recipient, and is accredited by SAIS. Members of the Class of 2022 were accepted to 77 colleges and universities across the country, including University of Chicago, New York University, Emory University, Rhodes College, University of Virginia, and Tulane University. Ninety-three percent of the seniors received a merit-based scholarship for their attending school and 80 percent received a range of half to full scholarships.
Faith Christian School
Denomination: Faith is affiliated with Faith Presbyterian Church of Anniston (PCA), but it operates as independent and non-denominational.
Address: 4100 Ronnaki Road; Anniston
Population of students: 250
Contact information: Phone is 256-236-4499; website is www.faithchristian.info
Principal/Director: Chip Jones — Head of School
Grades taught: Grades K4 - 12th grade
Accreditations: Faith is accredited by the Association of Christian Schools International and Cognia (formerly AdvancED and SACS)
Cost for one student per year: $6,030 for elementary; $6,310 for middle school; $6,830 for high school
Discounts: Needs-based tuition assistance is available, multi-child discounts available
School’s purpose: The vision statement is that Faith Christian School strives to prepare students for college, for life and for eternity.
Anything else of importance: Mission Statement — Faith Christian School endeavors to further God's Kingdom by providing an exceptional college preparatory education from a biblical perspective in partnership with families and churches so that students are spiritually, academically, socially, and physically equipped for servant leadership to the glory of God.
Faith Christian School is a unique and one-of-a-kind school in this area because our school program, while both exceptional and college preparatory, is also taught from a biblical perspective, and offers a wide variety of activities and athletics for students to be involved in.
IQRA Math and Science Academy
Denomination: Academics and Islamic education, private boarding school
Address: 1821 McCall Drive, Anniston
School population: 90
Contact information: (256) 403 - 6161
Website:www.imsacademy.org
Accreditations: Cognia
Principal/Director: Adam U. Demir , assistant Dr. Janice Dowdy
Grades taught: K-12
Cost for one student per year: Elementary, $5,700 Middle; $6,000 high school; $6,600 Boarding; $10,800; International $18,000
Discounts for more than one? 10 percent
What is the school’s purpose? Providing both academic and Islamic education along with the achievement of the high academics, empowering students to reach their fullest potential academically, technologically and individually to become better world citizens.
Anything else of importance: Issues F1 for international students. Dormitory is available for both male and female students.
Jacksonville Christian Academy
Denomination: Non-denominational
Address: 831 Alexandria Road SW
Population of school at the end of May: 135
Contact information: 256-435-3333
Website: jcathunder.org
Accreditations: Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI)-AdvancEd; International Christian Accreditation Association; Commission on International Transregional Accreditation; Member of Oral Roberts University Educational Fellowship; Registered with Student and Exchange Visitor Program/ ICE to accept foreign exchange students.
Principal/Director: Dr. Tommy G. Miller
Grades taught: K4-12
Cost for one student per year: $2,950 plus fees
Discounts for more than one? Yes, discounts for each additional student
School’s purpose? Jacksonville Christian Academy is dedicated to academic excellence in a Christian environment.
Anything else of importance: The school’s philosophy of Christian education is that Christian education in a Christian school is an extension of the family and home. A student's personal relationship with Jesus should be emphasized more than anything else. If the spiritual condition of the school is good, then the other areas of the school will be in order with the same being true for each student. Proverbs 22:6 says, "Train up a child in the way he should go and when he is old, he will not depart from it." Students should be taught spiritually, academically, and physically and be happy, God-fearing adults. Biblical principles should be used in every area of the school, just as they should be used in every area of our lives.
Trinity Christian Academy
Denomination: No answer was listed, but its website says it teaches a Christian world view.
Address: 1500 Airport Road in Oxford
Number of students: K1-12th Grade total is 300
Contact: Phone, 256-831-3333 ext.124 or by our website at tcatigers.com
Accreditations: ACTS, NCPSA, & Cognia
Preschool Director K1-K4: Bobbie Morris
Principal K5-12th: Jeff Smith
Grades Taught: Preschool K1-K4 and academy grades K5-12th
Cost of one student per year: $4,250. Rates are less for K5. Preschool rates are separate as well, with most parents paying weekly.
Discounts: Multi-student discount, law enforcement, fire, & first responder discount, full time pastor discount, alumni discount.
Purpose of school: The school feels that each student is a special creation of God with their own gifts and abilities and that, if nurtured to the fullest, can bring great glory to their Creator and impact the world for Jesus Christ. It seeks to inspire growth and learning, instill critical thinking, and infuse a Biblical worldview.
Anything else of importance: School officials are conducting tours for the upcoming year, and they invite new students to be a part of the TCA family.
Westbrook Christian School
Denomination: Christian, non-denominational
Address: 100 Westminster Drive, Rainbow City
Population of school at the end of May: 626
Contact information: 256-442-7457, website is www.westbrookchristian.org (currently undergoing updates)
Accreditations: Cognia accredited
Principal/Director: Rachel Neal, administrator; Sandra Handley, preschool/elementary director
Grades taught: K3-12
Cost for one student per year: varies by grade level. Please contact the school for more information.
Discounts for more than one? No
What is the school’s purpose? Learning aimed at excellence, maximizing potential and training “Warriors for Christ.”
Anything else of importance: Ministry partner of Big Oak Ranch