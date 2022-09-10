 Skip to main content
Wellborn Elementary School gets symbolic flag

Alice and Randy Boyer, right, present to Wellborn Elementary School a flag that flew over the school on September 11, 2001. Caryn Watts, left, is principal at the school. Also attending is former principal Doug O’Dell.

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

Soon, the foyer of Wellborn Elementary School will look more patriotic. On Friday, Alice and Randy Boyer presented to the principal the flag that flew over the school on September 11, 2001, the day of the attack on the World Trade Center.

Principal Caryn Watts, the Boyers and Doug O’Dell gathered to reveal the slightly tattered, slightly faded flag, now prized because of its symbolism.