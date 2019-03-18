A student was charged Sunday after he allegedly made threats on social media to bring a gun to Weaver High School, according to Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade.
Wade said the student, who he said is a juvenile, made several threats on SnapChat and wrote that he planned to take a gun to school Monday.
According to Wade, authorities believe the student was upset after school officials took disciplinary action against him Friday and opted to send him to a local alternative school.
Wade said police apprehended the student at around 10 p.m. at his home and charged him with possession of drug paraphernalia. Wade said he was charged Monday with making a terrorist threat, a Class C felony.
Wade said he was told by a resource officer that more than 200 students were absent Monday from Weaver High School.
The student was booked into the Coosa Valley Juvenile Detention Center, Wade said, but the sheriff was unsure if the student was still in custody there Monday.
Reached by phone Monday, Weaver High School Principal Mike Allison said he would need to speak with school system administrators before commenting. Interim Superintendent Jon Campbell declined to comment.
Wade said he was first notified of the threats by a parent at around 5 p.m. Sunday, and several more parents reported the threats later that evening.
“Rumors had been abounding all weekend,” Wade said.
Wade encouraged parents who see or hear of anything concerning threats at local schools to immediately contact law enforcement.
“This type of thing we take very seriously, and will act on it whenever we get information,” Wade said.