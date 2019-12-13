Weaver High student charged after discovery of firearm

A 16-year-old student was arrested Friday morning at Weaver High School after, authorities said, he was found with a firearm at school.
Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said somebody called school personnel with an anonymous tip that the student, a boy, had the weapon.
“School personnel approached him and discovered the weapon and we arrested him for several charges and placed him into Coosa Valley Detention Center,” Wade said.
Wade said there is an investigation into why the student had the weapon at school and what his motive was.
“I’m just thankful that nobody was hurt. I hope to God that I never see any type of school shooting in our county,” Wade said.“I sure hope as sheriff I don’t have to personally deal with one.”
“We’re trying to find out why this child had the gun and what transpired,” Wade said.