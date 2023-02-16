Veterans workshop to be held at Gadsden State’s Anniston campus

A $2,000 scholarship to Gadsden State Community College will be announced during a veterans workshop event next week.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 20 in the Cheaha Center Lecture Hall on Gadsden State’s Ayers Campus in Anniston.
The veterans workshop is free and open to active-duty military, guardsmen, reservists, retirees, veterans and their families. The Alabama Association of Resource Conservation and Development Councils in partnership with the Alabama Community College System and the Alabama Advance Manufacturing Apprenticeship Program is sponsoring the event.
Pam Johnson, dean of institutional effectiveness, grants and special programs at Gadsden State, said the college is excited to offer a college, career and apprenticeship workshop that will provide resources needed to enroll in college or to embark on a new career.
“We appreciate the support from ACCS and the RC&D councils,” Johnson said. “These workshops are educating those who serve or have served our country about what Gadsden State has to offer them and their families.”
A free lunch will be served to all registered attendees at noon.
The winner of the scholarship will also be announced, and that person must be present to win.
From 1-2 p.m., Keri Wood, the workforce development learning specialist, will provide an optional veteran career exploration and resume workshop. A campus tour will also be offered.
