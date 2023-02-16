 Skip to main content
Veterans workshop to be held at Gadsden State’s Anniston campus

A $2,000 scholarship to Gadsden State Community College will be announced during a veterans workshop event next week.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 20 in the Cheaha Center Lecture Hall on Gadsden State’s Ayers Campus in Anniston.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.