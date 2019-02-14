JACKSONVILLE — Students of Jacksonville State University presented their research into a wide array of topics Wednesday at a student symposium, an annual event in which both graduates and undergraduates convene to share their findings on myriad subjects.
Topics ranged from factors that influence crawfish sizes to portals in video games to a retrospective glance at the tornado that struck Jacksonville last March.
“There’s so much good work going on at JSU, and so much of it is happening outside of class,” said Jan Case, director of the symposium. “Students are doing research projects, working in labs, and it seemed a shame that they were largely hidden or presenting their work at professional meetings away from campus.”
The origin of symposiums can be traced to ancient Greece, where playwrights, philosophers and other citizens reputed to be highly educated would come together to drink and discuss various topics.
The JSU symposium traces its roots back to the mid-1990s, when only students from the school of arts and sciences could participate. For the past two years the symposium has been open to students from the entire university.
Research duo James King and Madeline Miles sought to give a “comprehensive telling” of the events of March 19, 2018, the night a tornado smashed its way through Jacksonville and the university.
The pair gathered much of their data from satellite images of the city and university. They looked at images from four days before the tornado and compared them to those from two weeks after.
“We felt that this span of time was enough to provide a clear view of the impact of this event,” King said.
Based on the images gathered by the pair of researchers, the most heavily damaged wooded area was the northeast quadrant of the city. Many houses were also heavily damaged in that area of Jacksonville after the storm passed through the university.
A drone can be a vital tool in the aftermath of a storm, according to King, because it can be used to travel into areas over fallen trees to aid in the search for survivors and the assessment damage.
During the research, King said, they wanted to find a practical application for their findings. They settled on looking into how to prepare for a future storm.
“Preparation beats perspiration,” he said.
The researchers recommend having a plan, storing non-perishable food and water, having a fully stocked first-aid kit, keeping flashlights on hand and storing important documents such as birth certificates and prescriptions in a waterproof bag.
Brooke Uesry’s research was quite different from that of Miles and King. Uesry, who is studying game design, demonstrated a method to seamlessly transition through environments in a video game.
“In video games there has always been a history of transitioning from scene to scene,” she said. “A thing about portals, which is fairly new, is that you can move to a new location in a game and not have any loading time.”
Uesry designed a fairly simple game to demonstrate the benefit of video games having “portals.”
In many video games, when a player wants to enter a door to a building, a loading screen will appear with a bar denoting the loading progress, often to the chagrin of the gamer.
In Uesry’s game, the character’s objective is to move across a white or black field to reach the portal to the next level. Passing through the portal would instantaneously transport the player to the next level, without any loading time elapsing.
A total of 16 presentations took place on the first day of the symposium, with 42 in all taking place from Wednesday through Friday on the eleventh floor of the Houston Cole Library. Prizes for graduate and undergraduate entries are given for best of showcase, best of school, best paper, best poster or demonstration and best program cover design. The award for best of showcase is $400 and the others are $200.
“Every year, there are at least a dozen talks that just blow me away,” Case said.
After 13 years, this is Case’s final symposium serving as director. She said the students help restore her hope for the future.
“We hear so many negatives about young people, but seeing these students, how unselfish and hardworking they are, I don’t worry about the future,” she said. “In their hands — they’re going to kill it.”