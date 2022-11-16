 Skip to main content
USDA, Alabama agreement will put more locally sourced food in schools

Kitty Stone

6th grade students, Nicholas Johnson and Miles Sawyer eat lunch during the first day of school at Kitty Stone Elementary School in Jacksonville. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

A new cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture will serve more locally sourced, nutritious foods to Alabama school students.

Through the USDA’s $3.1 million Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program, the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries will purchase food directly from farmers. In addition, the agency will work with the Alabama State Department of Education to coordinate the distribution of the items to schools that are in most need of them, according to a written statement from the USDA.