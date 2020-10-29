UPDATED: Jacksonville City Schools among those closed Friday

UPDATE 6:15 a.m. Friday: Jacksonville City Schools announced Friday morning that the school system would remain closed Friday. In a robocall to parents, school officials said the closure was due to insufficient staffing. Much of the city of Jacksonville and surrounding communities are entering their second day without electricity.
---
The Calhoun County School System will be closed on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, due to the number of trees and power lines still blocking roadways, as well as power outages at numerous schools, the system announced on its website Thursday evening.
Two private schools, The Donoho School and Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School in Anniston, will also remain closed on Oct. 30, 2020, the Calhoun County EMA announced Thursday evening.