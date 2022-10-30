 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

United Cerebral Palsy facility serves many clients

UCP Spurling

UCP executive director Lisa Ann Spurling shows the classroom where adults learn self-sustaining activities such as grocery shopping and washing clothes.

 Brian Graves / The Anniston Star

The building which formerly housed the Fort McClellan Elementary School has found new life and is changing lives for many children and adults in the area.

United Cerebral Palsy of East Central Alabama has its classroom and counseling services housed in that building located at 415 Castle Avenue and provides services to people from Calhoun, Cleburne, Randolph, Talladega and Clay counties.