Tyler Union commits $20K to GSCC scholarships

In an effort to increase the number of skilled trade workers, Anniston-based Tyler Union has committed $20,000 to Gadsden State Community College scholarships for Anniston-area graduates.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, Jackie Edmonds, director of public relations and marketing at GSCC, said this will increase Tyler Union’s access to skilled trades training by expanding its electrician scholarship program at GSCC.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.