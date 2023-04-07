Tyler Union commits $20K to GSCC scholarships

In an effort to increase the number of skilled trade workers, Anniston-based Tyler Union has committed $20,000 to Gadsden State Community College scholarships for Anniston-area graduates.
In a press release issued on Wednesday, Jackie Edmonds, director of public relations and marketing at GSCC, said this will increase Tyler Union’s access to skilled trades training by expanding its electrician scholarship program at GSCC.
Tyler Union has committed the money to the Gadsden State Cardinal Foundation for the Tyler Union Workforce Development Scholarship. That program previously awarded $1,000 each to two Gadsden State students annually in electrical programs, with the ability to renew the scholarships for the second year of the program with a qualifying grade point average. The funds will benefit eight additional students, two each from Anniston, Ohatchee, Wellborn and Weaver high schools, according to Edmondson.
Edmondson said to qualify, students must pursue technical degrees in six different areas of study including electrical technology, engineering design technology, industrial automation, mechanical design, mechatronics (integration of mechanical, electrical and electronic engineering systems) and precision machining.
Jon Pollard, Tyler Union’s vice president of operations, said recently that there is an industry-wide shortage of skilled trade professionals.
“Tyler Union is committed to creating pathways for more students to overcome financial barriers and go on to have high-paying careers in fields with ever-growing demand,” Pollard said.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects growth of electrician jobs by 9.1 percent by 2030 which is higher than the 7.7 percent growth rate expected for other occupations. Rising demand for electricians will come about due to aging electrical infrastructures, the emergence of alternative energy systems and the adoption of new technology in existing industries.
GSCC President Dr. Kathy Murphy said students who are awarded a scholarship may find that a college education becomes a realistic goal.
“Having a committed partner like Tyler Union allows our shared vision of infusing a new generation of local talent to advance communities across our service area,” Murphy said.
Tyler Union — founded in 1907 as Union Foundry, now a part of McWane Inc. — manufactures ductile iron fittings, joint restraints and valve boxes used in the waterworks industry.
