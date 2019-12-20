Transfer program helps create JSU road map for community college students

Sarah Huff didn’t have many hiccups when transferring to Jacksonville State University from Snead State Community College this fall.
“The only problem I had was an error on my end when applying to JSU,” Huff said. “I accidentally applied as a first time freshman instead of a transfer student. They fixed it in a fairly quick manner and got my information and transfer papers in to finish the process.”
An agreement in place between the two schools, and eight other two-year schools around the state, might make the transition for future students even smoother.
The Transfer Pathways program at Jacksonville State puts agreements in place between the university and community colleges that give students a road map to a future transfer to JSU, right down to the specific courses. Depending on a student’s major, a course load is created that guarantees course credit will transfer, depending on grade point average.
“It was designed to increase the transferability of community college students to JSU,” said Jean Pugliese, the retiring executive director of the program. “We wanted to look at the hurdles these students were facing. My job was to get rid of those hurdles.”
Pugliese, who has been with JSU for 18 years, oversaw the program through its inception in 2017 to the ninth agreement in the program, signed earlier this month with Chattahoochee Valley Community College in Phenix City. An agreement with Snead was reached in May.
The program began in 2017 with Gadsden State, JSU’s largest feeder of transfer students, according to the university-published fact book. Courses offered there through the pathway program include biology and nursing.
“This is an opportunity for students to take classes they need to take,” Pugliese said. “They come in better prepared to succeed.”
“Each year, about a third of our new students are transfer students,” said Emily Messer, JSU’s vice president for enrollment management. “We want to make sure that’s a seamless transition as possible.”
One major and unavoidable hurdle for students, Pugliese said, is the cost of attendance. “That keeps increasing, and the economy stays flat,” she said.
That cost was what led Huff, now a nursing major at JSU, to community college to start her higher education.
“When I started college in general, it helped me to plant my feet in a smaller school in order to focus on my basics,” Huff said. “I was able to afford a school near me for my basics, and then attend JSU.”
“We value our transfer students,” Messer said. “We want JSU to be a transfer-friendly environment from all aspects, admissions, course work and scholarships.”
“Jacksonville State is surrounded by community colleges,” Pugliese said. “That’s an advantage that a lot of four-year universities don’t have.”
As Pugliese readies for retirement, work is continuing towards more agreements, including one with Georgia Highlands College, which would be the first out-of-state school to sign on with JSU. Pugliese said the agreement should be finalized in early 2020.
“She’s laid a great foundation,” Messer said of Pugliese. “We want to keep the momentum going.”
“The last three years have been very exciting to me,” Pugliese said. “It’s a great initiative, and I’m glad to be a part of it.”