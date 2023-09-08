 Skip to main content
Thinking out of the classroom box

New school in Calhoun County system brings together non-traditional elements

Tony dowdy, Calhoun County Schools

Calhoun County School System’s Deputy Superintendent Tony Dowdy, who oversees secondary schools, and other school officials jumped on the fast track to start a brand-new school this fall called the Excel Academy, which is a hybrid school that meets several sets of students’ unique needs.

A new school for students who attend class in unique circumstances is now part of the Calhoun County School System. Called the Excel Academy for now — the name might change later — it’s not a charter school but an innovative approach for a high school-level institution.

The school’s creation happened fast.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 