Thinking out of the classroom box

A new school for students who attend class in unique circumstances is now part of the Calhoun County School System. Called the Excel Academy for now — the name might change later — it’s not a charter school but an innovative approach for a high school-level institution.
The school’s creation happened fast.
In May, after weeks of clearing out the now-closed Saks Middle School, Calhoun County officials asked the Alabama Department of Education’s Ethan Taylor about the possibility of adding a new school that is different from all the seven basic schools in the system.
This school needed to take in students from the system non-traditional programs, such as alternative school (for those with disciplinary issues), virtual school (for those enrolled in the system but not present on-site), the Positive Approach to Student Success program (online learning to catch up in credits), and an unspecified school related to mental health issues.
There was a time when private lives and public school didn’t mesh. The Excel Academy, offered by the Calhoun County School System, is helping to change that.
Taylor, director of the Local Education Agency with the state, asked school officials for basic data such as the number of students who would attend and the potential effect a new school might have on other schools in District Six, which includes Calhoun County.
Once they turned over the data, Calhoun County System’s officials didn’t have to wait long. By July, they learned the Excel Academy was a “go,” the former middle school building lacking only the usual complement of schoolhouse furnishings.
The process was not easy, and assistant superintendent Tony Dowdy oversaw it with the help of other school officials.
“The Excel Academy is a school that is a combination of all of these programs,” Dowdy said. “Before the move, we had the Virtual School, the Alternative School and PASS. These programs were in effect long before I was here, and now they have all been placed under this new umbrella. What we have been able to do is to make the school its own, and the Excel Academy is unique to the Calhoun County School System.”
The goal was to present students who simply didn’t fit into the traditional school setting a different opportunity to get their education.
“Now they can do school in a different way,” Dowdy said.
He explained that only the Alternative School’s students, the ones who are striving to improve their behavior, attend the middle school building daily. However, at some point during the school year all the other students enrolled there will attend long enough to receive whatever help they might need as they head toward graduation.
Attendance at the Excel Academy benefits the budget of the Calhoun County School System, just as the attendance of traditional students does. The Alabama Department of Education uses students’ attendance to determine the amount of money the system needs to operate. The students who attend Excel Academy are counted, even if they are studying at home or on the road. In addition, as the attendance at the academy grows, it will earn more teachers.
Part of the reason for needing to make use of the middle school building was that the Career Tech Academy on Church Street in Jacksonville had become too crowded. Some of the classes there are still “bursting out at the seams,” according to Dowdy, such as the Culinary and Cosmetology departments.
Filling the void at the Career Tech Academy left by offices that moved to the former middle school was the new AlabamaWorks program. It had been implemented only a few weeks before school started, but needed space at the Career Tech Academy to accommodate its popular welding program. AlabamaWorks is continuing to move in welding equipment, and it is hiring welding instructors.
The new school exists for more than only students in Calhoun County. Anyone the world over can pay a $1,500 annual cost to attend and take the virtual classes. Attendance for Calhoun County School System’s students remains free.
Dowdy, who has 27 years of experience in education, is glad to be a part of these changes.
“This is out-of-the-box thinking,” he said, “and it comes at a time when we are meeting the needs of students.”
Superintendent Dr. Jose Reyes is also glad to help students in new ways, and said the changes bring together some piecemeal programs.
“We are able to concentrate these very critical services in this new school for students who most need them,” he said. “This makes us feel really good to provide them with resources to be successful, which is why we are here.”
