Alabama schools could have a record amount of money to spend next year, but the state still faces a dire shortage of teachers, state schools Superintendent Eric Mackey said Wednesday.
“We are looking into our massive teacher shortage,” Mackey said in a speech at Oxford Civic Center. “We have a real lack of teachers in the pool.”
Mackey, a former Jacksonville City Schools superintendent, was keynote speaker at the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce’s annual luncheon Wednesday. A longtime member of the chamber before his move to the statewide position, Mackey kept his comments largely focused on dollars, cents and jobs and how schools can help Alabama attract them.
The planned Mazda/Toyota plant in Huntsville already has 90,000 applicants for 4,000 jobs, Mackey said. Plant officials are narrowing down the applications, he said, by looking first at candidates with Manufacturing Skills Standards certifications. Alabama’s schools have begun providing that training, he said, but they don’t produce enough graduates to fill demand.
“When the day comes that we’re turning out more of those certifications than businesses are requesting, there will be more businesses coming,” Mackey said.
Mackey said he expects the state’s education budget to surpass $7 billion for the first time in the coming year.
That’s likely a sign of a growing economy; schools and colleges get a set share of the state’s sales and income taxes, so funding grows as the state’s fortunes rise. Mackey said spending on libraries, teacher professional development and other functions drastically cut nearly a decade ago has risen to pre-recession levels again.
He said the state also plans to cut its teacher-student ratio to about 21 students per teacher. He said there’s enough money to hire those teachers — though there may not be enough teachers to hire. Enrollment in colleges of education has dropped, he said, leaving the state with fewer new educators.
Mackey said one rural Alabama county has only one certified math teacher in its entire school system.
“Their whole math curriculum is being done online now,” he said. In an interview after the speech, he identified the system as Perry County.
The problem may not be as obvious in Calhoun County, Mackey said, because Jacksonville State University is the state’s top producer of K-12 teachers. School officials in the past have said that Calhoun County’s public schools absorb many of the university’s graduates before other counties get a look at them.
“Fifteen of my 100 teachers have over 25 years of experience,” said Chuck Marcum, director of Roanoke City Schools in Randolph County. “If they all retired this year, I don’t know what I’d do.”
Marcum wasn’t at the chamber luncheon, but he’s the chairman of a teacher shortage task force Mackey convened a few weeks ago. Marcum’s system has only 1,500 students; he said the problem is worse in rural districts but affects every school system.
He said the task force is looking at alternative ways of certifying teachers, likely by seeking out and training people who already have college degrees in other fields. He said small systems need to encourage local people to become teachers.
“We need to grow our own,” he said. “It’s hard for us to recruit people who aren’t from here.”
Marcum also cited low pay and changes to teacher retirement as factors driving would-be teachers away. Teachers historically retired after 25 years of service; changes in recent years block many newly hired teachers from retirement until age 62.
Angela Morgan, who represents Alabama Education Association members in both Calhoun and Randolph counties, said pay is only part of the problem. When kids reach college age, she said, they’ve spent years watching their own K-12 teachers burn out.
“We tell them they need to be at school for early breakfast,” she said. “We make them work at sports events. We ask them to do test coaching. You won’t go home until 7 p.m. and you came in at 6:55 that morning.”
Mackey began his speech with praise for Rose Munford, who runs a nonprofit program that brings arts education into Anniston schools. At the luncheon, Anniston Star publisher Josephine Ayers awarded Munford the Star’s Citizen of the Year Award, one of several honors presented at the luncheon.
The group also named Tony LaRussa of AOD Federal Credit Union as its Ambassador of the Year. Chamber ambassadors are volunteers who recruit for the chamber and represent the organization at ribbon-cuttings and other public events. Kelly Pearce of Gadsden State Community College’s McClellan campus was awarded the group’s Brenda Dozier Hollis Chairman’s Cup.
Chamber members swore in new officers, including incoming president Gayle Macolly. Macolly, who works for Eastman Chemical.
“We will continue to capitalize on all the opportunities we have in front of us, and we will continue to capitalize on new opportunities,” Macolly said.